POSTGAME: NEBRASKA VS NORTHERN ILLINOIS

Monday's Area Events

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

7 p.m.: UNO at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium)

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5:30 p.m.: Lincoln College View and Heartland Christian at Boys Town triangular 6:30 p.m.: Millard West at Elkhorn

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

2 p.m.: Metro Conference semifinal at Hillside 4:30 p.m.: Metro Conference semifinal at Hillside 5 p.m.: Lincoln High-Lincoln East at Bair, Lincoln Southeast-Lincoln Southwest at Bair (DH), Norris-Lincoln Pius X at Bair 5:30 p.m.: Omaha Gross at South Sioux City 6 p.m.: Wahoo Neumann-Logan View/S-S at Uehling 6:30 p.m.: Platteview at Omaha Northwest, Arlington at Syracuse, Malcolm at Ashland-Greenwood, York at Crete, Norris-Lincoln Pius X at Bair, Ralston at Waverly 6:45 p.m.: Blair at Papillion-La Vista South. 7 p.m.: Metro Conference championship at Hillside

