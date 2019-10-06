Monday's Area Events

COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:07 p.m.: Manitoba at UNO (exhibition at Baxter Arena)
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista South at Millard West
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
5 p.m.: Omaha South at South Sioux City 6:30 p.m.: Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Marian, Gretna at Elkhorn South, Lincoln North Star-Papillion-La Vista at La Vista City Park, Fort Calhoun-Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli at Dill.
