Monday's Area Events

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Noon: Columbia at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium) 7 p.m.: UNLV at UNO (at Caniglia Field)
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m.: Omaha Concordia at Omaha Mercy
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.: Douglas County West/Bellevue West at Lied 5 p.m.: DC West-Omaha Bryan at Lied, Millard South-Lincoln Pius X at Lied 6:30 pm.: Omaha Bryan-Bellevue West at Lied, Omaha Westside at Omaha Marian, Lincoln East at Millard West, Elkhorn South at Elkhorn
