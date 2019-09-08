You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

POSTGAME: NEBRASKA AT COLORADO

Monday's Area Events

  • Updated
  • 0

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Noon: Columbia at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium) 7 p.m.: UNLV at UNO (at Caniglia Field)

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m.: Omaha Concordia at Omaha Mercy

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m.: Douglas County West/Bellevue West at Lied 5 p.m.: DC West-Omaha Bryan at Lied, Millard South-Lincoln Pius X at Lied 6:30 pm.: Omaha Bryan-Bellevue West at Lied, Omaha Westside at Omaha Marian, Lincoln East at Millard West, Elkhorn South at Elkhorn

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight