MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.: Loyola (Maryland) vs. IUPUI (at Baxter Arena). 

6:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Washington State (at Georgetown, Grand Cayman). 

7 p.m.: Southern at UNO (at Baxter Arena)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

10:15 a.m.: Burwell vs. Osceola-High Plains (Eight Man-1 at Memorial Stadium). 

2:45 p.m.: Pleasanton vs. Humphrey St. Francis (Eight Man-2 at Memorial Stadium). 

7:15 p.m.: Omaha Skutt vs. Scottsbluff (Class B at Memorial Stadium).

