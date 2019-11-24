MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.: Loyola (Maryland) vs. IUPUI (at Baxter Arena).
6:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Washington State (at Georgetown, Grand Cayman).
7 p.m.: Southern at UNO (at Baxter Arena)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
10:15 a.m.: Burwell vs. Osceola-High Plains (Eight Man-1 at Memorial Stadium).
2:45 p.m.: Pleasanton vs. Humphrey St. Francis (Eight Man-2 at Memorial Stadium).
7:15 p.m.: Omaha Skutt vs. Scottsbluff (Class B at Memorial Stadium).
