NCAA VOLLEYBALL
Ball State at Nebraska TV: NET Radio: 590 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Pac-12 final: Utah vs. Oregon TV: ABC 7 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Minnesota at Ohio State TV: BTN 7 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth at UNO Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.
Penn State at Michigan TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
USHL
Sioux Falls at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa at Michigan TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
Providence at Rhode Island TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Duke at Virginia Tech TV: ACC 6 p.m.
USC at Texas Christian TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Louisville TV: ACC 8 p.m.
NCAA WOMEN’S SOCCER SEMIFINALS
Washington State vs. North Carolina TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Stanford vs. UCLA TV: ESPNU 8:30 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge TV: Golf 10 a.m.
Emirates Australian Open TV: Golf 7 p.m.
European: AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open TV: Golf 1:30 a.m.
NBA
Denver at Boston TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City TV: FSN, FSN Plus 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Chicago at New Jersey TV: NHL 6 p.m.
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Berlin at Frankfurt TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.
SWIMMING
U.S. Open TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
