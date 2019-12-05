NCAA VOLLEYBALL

Ball State at Nebraska TV: NET Radio: 590 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Pac-12 final: Utah vs. Oregon TV: ABC 7 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Minnesota at Ohio State TV: BTN 7 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth at UNO Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

USHL

Sioux Falls at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa at Michigan TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

Providence at Rhode Island TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech TV: ACC 6 p.m.

USC at Texas Christian TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville TV: ACC 8 p.m.

NCAA WOMEN’S SOCCER SEMIFINALS

Washington State vs. North Carolina TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Stanford vs. UCLA TV: ESPNU 8:30 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge TV: Golf 10 a.m.

Emirates Australian Open TV: Golf 7 p.m.

European: AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open TV: Golf 1:30 a.m.

NBA

Denver at Boston TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City TV: FSN, FSN Plus 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Chicago at New Jersey TV: NHL 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Berlin at Frankfurt TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.

SWIMMING

U.S. Open TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

