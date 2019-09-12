You are the owner of this article.
Friday's TV/Radio Schedule

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

North Carolina at Wake Forest TV: ESPN 5 p.m.

BYU at Tennessee TV: SEC 7 p.m.

Washington State at Houston TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 8:15 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

High Point at Nebraska Radio: 590 Noon

Colorado State at Colorado TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

Denver at Nebraska Radio: 105.9 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at Penn State TV: BTN 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Millard South-Millard North TV: Cox 1013 Radio: 94.5, 1420 7 p.m.

Blair at Omaha Skutt Radio: 97.3 7 p.m.

North Platte St. Pat’s at Grand Island CC Radio: 102.7 7 p.m.

MLB

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs TV: MLB Radio: 106.5, 1490 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota-Cleveland or Milwaukee-St. Louis (7:15) TV: MLB 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1180 7:10 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA: Solheim Cup TV: Golf 6 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Greenbrier TV: Golf 2 p.m.

LPGA: Solheim Cup TV: Golf 2 a.m.

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Dusseldorf at Wolfsburg TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.

College men: UC Irvine at Creighton Radio: 99.5, 1020 7:30 p.m.

Liga MX: Tijuana at UANL TV: FS2 9 p.m.

College women: Michigan at Washington State TV: Pac12 9 p.m.

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

Semifinal TV: ESPN 3 a.m.

AUTO RACING

NHRA: Friday Nitro Reading TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Trucks: Westgate 200 TV: FS1 8 p.m.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Ottawa at British Columbia TV: ESPN2 9:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Virginia at Duke TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

Akron at Maryland TV: BTN 5:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 3:30 p.m.

