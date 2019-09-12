Friday's TV/Radio Schedule

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
North Carolina at Wake Forest TV: ESPN 5 p.m.
BYU at Tennessee TV: SEC 7 p.m.
Washington State at Houston TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 8:15 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
High Point at Nebraska Radio: 590 Noon
Colorado State at Colorado TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
Denver at Nebraska Radio: 105.9 7:30 p.m.
Stanford at Penn State TV: BTN 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Millard South-Millard North TV: Cox 1013 Radio: 94.5, 1420 7 p.m.
Blair at Omaha Skutt Radio: 97.3 7 p.m.
North Platte St. Pat’s at Grand Island CC Radio: 102.7 7 p.m.
MLB
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs TV: MLB Radio: 106.5, 1490 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota-Cleveland or Milwaukee-St. Louis (7:15) TV: MLB 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1180 7:10 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA: Solheim Cup TV: Golf 6 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Greenbrier TV: Golf 2 p.m.
LPGA: Solheim Cup TV: Golf 2 a.m.
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Dusseldorf at Wolfsburg TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.
College men: UC Irvine at Creighton Radio: 99.5, 1020 7:30 p.m.
Liga MX: Tijuana at UANL TV: FS2 9 p.m.
College women: Michigan at Washington State TV: Pac12 9 p.m.
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL
Semifinal TV: ESPN 3 a.m.
AUTO RACING
NHRA: Friday Nitro Reading TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
.
NASCAR Trucks: Westgate 200 TV: FS1 8 p.m.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ottawa at British Columbia TV: ESPN2 9:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Virginia at Duke TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
Akron at Maryland TV: BTN 5:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 3:30 p.m.
