MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sacred Heart at Merrimack TV: CBSSN 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Kent State TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Canisius at Quinnipiac TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Saint Louis TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Notre Dame at Michigan TV: BTN 5 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth at Western Michigan TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Colorado College at UNO Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State TV: BTN 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Nebraska at San Diego Radio: 590 8 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

North Carolina State at Duke TV: ACC 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

USHL

Omaha at Tri City Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Pius X girls/boys at Grand Island TV: NCN (Cox 116) 6 p.m.

Kearney Catholic boys at Adams Central Radio: 102.7 7 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open TV: Golf 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: WGC-Mexico Championship TV: Golf 1 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Minnesota TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City TV: ESPN, FSN 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Xfinity practice TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR Trucks qualifying TV: FS1 4 p.m.

NASCAR practice TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Trucks: Strat 200 TV: FS1 8 p.m.

NHRA TV: FS1 10 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 239 TV: Paramount 8 p.m.

SOCCER

Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana TV: FS2 9 p.m.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Adelaide vs. Melbourne TV: FS2 11:30 p.m.

Geelong vs. Gold Coast TV: FS2 2:30 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oregon State at Stanford TV: Pac12 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Alabama at Florida TV: SEC 5 p.m.

Auburn at Arkansas TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.

LSU at Missouri TV: SEC 8 p.m.

