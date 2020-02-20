MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sacred Heart at Merrimack TV: CBSSN 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Kent State TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Canisius at Quinnipiac TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Virginia Commonwealth at Saint Louis TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Notre Dame at Michigan TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth at Western Michigan TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Colorado College at UNO Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn State TV: BTN 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Nebraska at San Diego Radio: 590 8 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
North Carolina State at Duke TV: ACC 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Minnesota TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
USHL
Omaha at Tri City Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Pius X girls/boys at Grand Island TV: NCN (Cox 116) 6 p.m.
Kearney Catholic boys at Adams Central Radio: 102.7 7 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open TV: Golf 9:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: WGC-Mexico Championship TV: Golf 1 p.m.
NBA
Boston at Minnesota TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City TV: ESPN, FSN 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Xfinity practice TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Trucks qualifying TV: FS1 4 p.m.
NASCAR practice TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.
NASCAR Trucks: Strat 200 TV: FS1 8 p.m.
NHRA TV: FS1 10 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 239 TV: Paramount 8 p.m.
SOCCER
Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana TV: FS2 9 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Adelaide vs. Melbourne TV: FS2 11:30 p.m.
Geelong vs. Gold Coast TV: FS2 2:30 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oregon State at Stanford TV: Pac12 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Alabama at Florida TV: SEC 5 p.m.
Auburn at Arkansas TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.
LSU at Missouri TV: SEC 8 p.m.
