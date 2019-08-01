Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Friday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs Radio: 1490, 104.1 1:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7:10 p.m.

PCL

Omaha at Reno Radio: 1180 9:05 p.m.

GOLF

Women’s British Open TV: Golf 5 a.m.

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship TV: Golf 1 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live TV: FS2 2:30 p.m.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

Day 10 TV: ESPNU 10 a.m.

Day 10 TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

USA Championships TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

TBT BASKETBALL

Chicago Regional quarterfinal TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Chicago Regional quarterfinal TV: ESPN2 8:30 p.m.

TENNIS

WTT semifinals TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

WNBA

Washington at Seattle TV: NBA 9 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

X Games TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Great Western Sydney at Sydney TV: FS2 11 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula One practice TV: ESPNU 7:55 a.m.

NHRA: Friday Nitro Seattle TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

Formula One practice TV: ESPN2 4:55 a.m.

