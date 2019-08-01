Friday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs Radio: 1490, 104.1 1:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7:10 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at Reno Radio: 1180 9:05 p.m.
GOLF
Women’s British Open TV: Golf 5 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship TV: Golf 1 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live TV: FS2 2:30 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 10 TV: ESPNU 10 a.m.
Day 10 TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
USA Championships TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
TBT BASKETBALL
Chicago Regional quarterfinal TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Chicago Regional quarterfinal TV: ESPN2 8:30 p.m.
TENNIS
WTT semifinals TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
WNBA
Washington at Seattle TV: NBA 9 p.m.
EXTREME SPORTS
X Games TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Great Western Sydney at Sydney TV: FS2 11 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One practice TV: ESPNU 7:55 a.m.
NHRA: Friday Nitro Seattle TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
Formula One practice TV: ESPN2 4:55 a.m.
