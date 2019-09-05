You are the owner of this article.
Friday's TV/Radio Schedule

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska vs. Arizona Radio: 105.9 6 p.m.

Baylor at Wisconsin TV: BTN 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wake Forest at Rice TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.

Marshall at Boise State TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

CS Sacramento at Arizona State TV: Pac12 9 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Westside TV: Cox 1013 7 p.m.

Omaha Burke vs. Millard West Radio: 1420, 94.5 7 p.m.

York at Blair Radio: 97.3 7 p.m.

Norfolk Catholic at DC Aquinas Radio: KVSS 102.7 7 p.m.

Washington: Bethel vs. Kennedy TV: ESPNU 9 p.m.

MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Boston or Toronto at Tampa Bay TV: MLB 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami TV: FSN Radio: 1620 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Radio: 1490, 104.1 7:10 p.m.

U.S. OPEN TENNIS

Men’s doubles final TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

Men’s semifinals TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.

GOLF

European Open TV: Golf 8 a.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon

SOCCER

UEFA: Germany vs. Netherlands TV: ESPN2 1:30 p.m.

United States vs. Mexico TV: FS1 8 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago at Connecticut TV: NBA 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix TV: NBA 9 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula One practice TV: ESPNU 7:55 a.m.

Xfinity practice TV: NBCSN 1 p.m.

Xfinity practice TV: NBCSN 3 p.m.

Formula One practice TV: ESPNU 4:55 a.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Washington at Michigan State TV: BTN 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Texas A&M TV: SEC 8 p.m.

Spotlight