Friday's TV/Radio Schedule

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Nebraska vs. Arizona Radio: 105.9 6 p.m.
Baylor at Wisconsin TV: BTN 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wake Forest at Rice TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.
Marshall at Boise State TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
CS Sacramento at Arizona State TV: Pac12 9 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Westside TV: Cox 1013 7 p.m.
Omaha Burke vs. Millard West Radio: 1420, 94.5 7 p.m.
York at Blair Radio: 97.3 7 p.m.
Norfolk Catholic at DC Aquinas Radio: KVSS 102.7 7 p.m.
Washington: Bethel vs. Kennedy TV: ESPNU 9 p.m.
MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Boston or Toronto at Tampa Bay TV: MLB 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami TV: FSN Radio: 1620 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Radio: 1490, 104.1 7:10 p.m.
U.S. OPEN TENNIS
Men’s doubles final TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
Men’s semifinals TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
GOLF
European Open TV: Golf 8 a.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon
SOCCER
UEFA: Germany vs. Netherlands TV: ESPN2 1:30 p.m.
United States vs. Mexico TV: FS1 8 p.m.
WNBA
Chicago at Connecticut TV: NBA 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix TV: NBA 9 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One practice TV: ESPNU 7:55 a.m.
Xfinity practice TV: NBCSN 1 p.m.
Xfinity practice TV: NBCSN 3 p.m.
Formula One practice TV: ESPNU 4:55 a.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Washington at Michigan State TV: BTN 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Texas A&M TV: SEC 8 p.m.
