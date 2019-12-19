COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bahamas Bowl: Charlotte vs. Buffalo TV: ESPN 1 p.m.
Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State TV: ESPN2 6:30 p.m.
D-III final: Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. N. Central TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Central Connecticut at Penn State TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Pittsburgh TV: ACC 6 p.m.
SMU at Georgia TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Clemson TV: ACC 8 p.m.
North Dakota State at Marquette TV: FS1 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois at Missouri TV: SEC Noon
Creighton at Arizona State Radio: 1180 3 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Oregon State at Nebraska TV: FS1 6 p.m.
GOLF
Australian PGA Championship TV: Golf 9 p.m.
NBA
Dallas at Philadelphia TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver TV: FSN 8 p.m.
NHL
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers TV: NHL 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Eastside Catholic (Wash.) vs. Marietta (Ga.) TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 235 TV: Paramount 9 p.m.
UFC Fight Night undercard TV: ESPN 1 a.m.
NBA G-LEAGUE
Raptors vs. Santa Cruz TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.
Erie vs. Oklahoma City TV: NBA 2:30 p.m.
Westchester vs. Greensboro TV: ESPNU 4:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona vs. Fort Wayne TV: ESPNews 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids vs. Memphis TV: ESPNews 9:30 p.m.
SNOWBOARDING
FIS: World Cup TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Dortmund at Hoffenheim TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.
