WORLD SERIES
Houston at Washington TV: Fox 7:07 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Columbia at Dartmouth TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
USC at Colorado TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Gretna vs. Millard North Radio: 1420, 94.5 7 p.m.
CB Lincoln-CB Jefferson TV: Cox 13 7 p.m.
Omaha Roncalli at Blair Radio: 97.3 7 p.m.
Bennington at Elkhorn Mount Michael Radio: 102.7 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Minnesota at Michigan TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Nebraska at Indiana TV: BTN Radio: 105.9 7 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi State TV: SEC 8 p.m.
Washington at Utah TV: Pac12 8 p.m.
Stanford at UCLA TV: ESPNU 9 p.m.
California at USC TV: Pac12 10 p.m.
GOLF
European: Portugal Masters TV: Golf 9:30 a.m.
LPGA: BMW Championship TV: Golf 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: Zozo Championship TV: Golf 4:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: Zozo Championship TV: Golf 1:30 a.m.
NBA
Minnesota at Charlotte TV: FSN 6 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans TV: ESPN 7:15 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers TV: ESPN 9:35 p.m.
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Koln at Mainz TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.
Premier: Leicester City at Southampton TV: NBCSN 1:55 p.m.
TENNIS
Swiss Indoors, Vienna Open, Elite Trophy TV: Tennis 6 a.m.
Elite Trophy TV: Tennis 12:30 a.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Lake Superior State at Notre Dame TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Boston College at North Carolina TV: FSN Plus 4 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One practice TV: ESPNU 9:55 a.m.
Formula One practice TV: ESPNU 1:55 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont TV: FS2 3:30 p.m.
