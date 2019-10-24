WORLD SERIES

Houston at Washington TV: Fox 7:07 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Columbia at Dartmouth TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

USC at Colorado TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Gretna vs. Millard North Radio: 1420, 94.5 7 p.m.

CB Lincoln-CB Jefferson TV: Cox 13 7 p.m.

Omaha Roncalli at Blair Radio: 97.3 7 p.m.

Bennington at Elkhorn Mount Michael Radio: 102.7 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Minnesota at Michigan TV: BTN 5 p.m.

Nebraska at Indiana TV: BTN Radio: 105.9 7 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi State TV: SEC 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah TV: Pac12 8 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA TV: ESPNU 9 p.m.

California at USC TV: Pac12 10 p.m.

GOLF

European: Portugal Masters TV: Golf 9:30 a.m.

LPGA: BMW Championship TV: Golf 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: Zozo Championship TV: Golf 4:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: Zozo Championship TV: Golf 1:30 a.m.

NBA

Minnesota at Charlotte TV: FSN 6 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans TV: ESPN 7:15 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers TV: ESPN 9:35 p.m.

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Koln at Mainz TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.

Premier: Leicester City at Southampton TV: NBCSN 1:55 p.m.

TENNIS

Swiss Indoors, Vienna Open, Elite Trophy TV: Tennis 6 a.m.

Elite Trophy TV: Tennis 12:30 a.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Lake Superior State at Notre Dame TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Boston College at North Carolina TV: FSN Plus 4 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula One practice TV: ESPNU 9:55 a.m.

Formula One practice TV: ESPNU 1:55 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Belmont TV: FS2 3:30 p.m.

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription