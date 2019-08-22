Friday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL PRESEASON
Buffalo at Detroit TV: CBS 7 p.m.
MLB
Washington-Chicago Cubs TV: MLB Radio: 1490, 104.1 1:20 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets or Philadelphia at Miami TV: MLB 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 6:10 p.m.
Boston at San Diego or Toronto at Seattle TV: MLB 9:10 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at Memphis Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA: CP Women’s Open TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Championship TV: Golf Noon
Korn Ferry: Boise Open TV: Golf 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Mallard Creek (N.C.) vs Dutch Fork (S.C.) TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
Aquinas (Fla.) vs De La Salle (Calif.) TV: ESPNU 8:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 3:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Dortmund at Koln TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.
Premier: Everton at Aston Villa TV: NBCSN 1:55 p.m.
MLS: Atlanta at Orlando TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna TV: FS1 8:55 p.m.
MLS: Seattle at Portland TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
WNBA
Atlanta at New York TV: CBSSN 6:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING
IndyCar qualifying TV: NBCSN 5 p.m.
BOXING
Pro card TV: Showtime 9 p.m.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Winnipeg at Edmonton TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
