Friday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL PRESEASON

Buffalo at Detroit TV: CBS 7 p.m.

MLB

Washington-Chicago Cubs TV: MLB Radio: 1490, 104.1 1:20 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets or Philadelphia at Miami TV: MLB 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 6:10 p.m.

Boston at San Diego or Toronto at Seattle TV: MLB 9:10 p.m.

PCL

Omaha at Memphis Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA: CP Women’s Open TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Championship TV: Golf Noon

Korn Ferry: Boise Open TV: Golf 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Mallard Creek (N.C.) vs Dutch Fork (S.C.) TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.

Aquinas (Fla.) vs De La Salle (Calif.) TV: ESPNU 8:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 3:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Dortmund at Koln TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.

Premier: Everton at Aston Villa TV: NBCSN 1:55 p.m.

MLS: Atlanta at Orlando TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna TV: FS1 8:55 p.m.

MLS: Seattle at Portland TV: ESPN 9 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta at New York TV: CBSSN 6:30 p.m.

AUTO RACING

IndyCar qualifying TV: NBCSN 5 p.m.

BOXING

Pro card TV: Showtime 9 p.m.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Winnipeg at Edmonton TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

