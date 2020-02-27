MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kent State at Ohio TV: CBSSN 5:30 p.m.

Davidson at Dayton TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Wright State at Northern Kentucky TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Harvard at Columbia TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Texas State at Texas-Arlington TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

Monmouth at Rider TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

Washington State at Washington TV: FS1 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Villanova at Creighton TV: FS1 6 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Wisconsin at Ohio State TV: BTN 5 p.m.

Michigan State at Notre Dame TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

UNO at Miami Radio: 1180 6:05 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota TV: BTN 7:30 p.m.

Denver at St. Cloud State TV: CBSSN 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Nebraska at Arizona State Radio: 590 7:30 p.m.

USHL

Green Bay at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Honda Classic TV: Golf 1 p.m.

Champions: Cologuard Classic TV: Golf 5:30 p.m.

EPGA: Oman Open TV: Golf 2 a.m.

MLB SPRING TRAINING

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets TV: MLB Noon

Toronto vs. Detroit TV: MLB 5 p.m.

Colorado vs. San Francisco TV: MLB 8 p.m.

NBA

Minnesota at Orlando TV: FSN 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia TV: NHL 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Berlin at Dusseldorf TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.

Premier: Leicester City at Norwich City TV: NBCSN 1:55 p.m.

Liga MX: Puebla at Tijuana TV: FS2 9 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Xfinity practice TV: FS1 2 and 4 p.m.

NASCAR practice TV: FS1 3 and 4:30

BOXING

Pro card TV: SHO 9:45 p.m.

