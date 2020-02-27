MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kent State at Ohio TV: CBSSN 5:30 p.m.
Davidson at Dayton TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Wright State at Northern Kentucky TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Harvard at Columbia TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Texas State at Texas-Arlington TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Monmouth at Rider TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Washington State at Washington TV: FS1 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Villanova at Creighton TV: FS1 6 p.m.
Stanford at Arizona TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Wisconsin at Ohio State TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Michigan State at Notre Dame TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
UNO at Miami Radio: 1180 6:05 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota TV: BTN 7:30 p.m.
Denver at St. Cloud State TV: CBSSN 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Nebraska at Arizona State Radio: 590 7:30 p.m.
USHL
Green Bay at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Honda Classic TV: Golf 1 p.m.
Champions: Cologuard Classic TV: Golf 5:30 p.m.
EPGA: Oman Open TV: Golf 2 a.m.
MLB SPRING TRAINING
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets TV: MLB Noon
Toronto vs. Detroit TV: MLB 5 p.m.
Colorado vs. San Francisco TV: MLB 8 p.m.
NBA
Minnesota at Orlando TV: FSN 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia TV: NHL 6 p.m.
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Berlin at Dusseldorf TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.
Premier: Leicester City at Norwich City TV: NBCSN 1:55 p.m.
Liga MX: Puebla at Tijuana TV: FS2 9 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Xfinity practice TV: FS1 2 and 4 p.m.
NASCAR practice TV: FS1 3 and 4:30
BOXING
Pro card TV: SHO 9:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.