NCAA VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Purdue vs. Baylor TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
Louisville vs. Texas TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Hawaii TV: None (ESPN3 only) Radio: 590 3:30 p.m.
Utah vs. Stanford TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Nebraska at Indiana TV: BTN Radio: 590 7 p.m.
Colorado at Colorado State TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.
Texas RGV at Creighton TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS: Northern Iowa at James Madison TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
FCS: Montana at Weber State TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNO at St. Cloud State Radio: 1180 7:37 p.m.
USHL
Waterloo at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Shark Shootout TV: Golf 11 a.m.
Presidents Cup TV: Golf 2 p.m.
Presidents Cup TV: Golf 8 p.m.
NBA
L.A. Lakers at Miami TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota TV: ESPN, FSN 8:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Augsburg at Hoffenheim TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.
NCAA men: Georgetown vs. Stanford TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
NCAA men: Virginia vs. Wake Forest TV: ESPNU 7:30 p.m.
