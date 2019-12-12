NCAA VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Purdue vs. Baylor TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.

Louisville vs. Texas TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Hawaii TV: None (ESPN3 only) Radio: 590 3:30 p.m.

Utah vs. Stanford TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Nebraska at Indiana TV: BTN Radio: 590 7 p.m.

Colorado at Colorado State TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.

Texas RGV at Creighton TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS: Northern Iowa at James Madison TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

FCS: Montana at Weber State TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNO at St. Cloud State Radio: 1180 7:37 p.m.

USHL

Waterloo at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Shark Shootout TV: Golf 11 a.m.

Presidents Cup TV: Golf 2 p.m.

Presidents Cup TV: Golf 8 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Lakers at Miami TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota TV: ESPN, FSN 8:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Augsburg at Hoffenheim TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.

NCAA men: Georgetown vs. Stanford TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

NCAA men: Virginia vs. Wake Forest TV: ESPNU 7:30 p.m.

