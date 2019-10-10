Friday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB PLAYOFFS
NLCS: Washington at St. Louis TV: TBS 7:08 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Lafayette at Princeton TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Colorado State at New Mexico TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.
Virginia at Miami TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon TV: FS1 9 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Westside vs. Elkhorn South TV: Cox 1013 7 p.m.
Columbus at Millard South Radio: 94.5, 1420 7 p.m.
Blair at Elkhorn Mount Michael Radio: 97.3 7 p.m.
Wahoo Neumann at Wahoo Radio: KVSS 102.7 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Michigan State at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 105.9 8 p.m.
South Carolina at Texas A&M TV: SEC 8 p.m.
Oregon at Washington State TV: Pac12 8 p.m.
Arizona at Stanford TV: Pac12 10 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Air Force at Notre Dame TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
Alabama Huntsville at UNO Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.
USHL
Omaha at Fargo Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
European: Italian Open TV: Golf 3 a.m.
Champions: SAS Championship TV: Golf 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Houston Open TV: Golf 2 p.m.
European: Italian Open TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.
NHL
Anaheim at Columbus TV: NHL 6 p.m.
NBA PRESEASON
Utah at New Orleans TV: NBA 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont TV: FS2 Noon
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
PFL playoffs TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Maryland at Michigan State TV: BTN 5:30 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup: Ireland vs. Samoa TV: NBCSN 5:30 a.m.
SOCCER
Euro: France vs. Iceland TV: ESPN2 1:30 p.m.
Nations: U.S. vs. Cuba TV: FS1 6 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
Formula One practice TV: ESPN2 9:55 p.m.
Formula One qualifying TV: ESPN2 12:55 a.m.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ottawa at Toronto TV: ESPNews 6 p.m.
