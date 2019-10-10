Friday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB PLAYOFFS

NLCS: Washington at St. Louis TV: TBS 7:08 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Lafayette at Princeton TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Colorado State at New Mexico TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.

Virginia at Miami TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon TV: FS1 9 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Westside vs. Elkhorn South TV: Cox 1013 7 p.m.

Columbus at Millard South Radio: 94.5, 1420 7 p.m.

Blair at Elkhorn Mount Michael Radio: 97.3 7 p.m.

Wahoo Neumann at Wahoo Radio: KVSS 102.7 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Michigan State at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 105.9 8 p.m.

South Carolina at Texas A&M TV: SEC 8 p.m.

Oregon at Washington State TV: Pac12 8 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford TV: Pac12 10 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Air Force at Notre Dame TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

Alabama Huntsville at UNO Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.

USHL

Omaha at Fargo Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

European: Italian Open TV: Golf 3 a.m.

Champions: SAS Championship TV: Golf 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Houston Open TV: Golf 2 p.m.

European: Italian Open TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Columbus TV: NHL 6 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Utah at New Orleans TV: NBA 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Belmont TV: FS2 Noon

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

PFL playoffs TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Maryland at Michigan State TV: BTN 5:30 p.m.

RUGBY

World Cup: Ireland vs. Samoa TV: NBCSN 5:30 a.m.

SOCCER

Euro: France vs. Iceland TV: ESPN2 1:30 p.m.

Nations: U.S. vs. Cuba TV: FS1 6 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 3:30 p.m.

Formula One practice TV: ESPN2 9:55 p.m.

Formula One qualifying TV: ESPN2 12:55 a.m.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Ottawa at Toronto TV: ESPNews 6 p.m.

