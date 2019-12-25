COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAMES
Military: North Carolina vs. Temple TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Pinstripe: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest TV: ESPN 2:20 p.m.
Texas: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M TV: ESPN 5:45 p.m.
Holiday: USC vs. Iowa TV: FS1 Radio: 94.5, 1420 7 p.m.
Cheez-It: Air Force vs. Washington State TV: ESPN 9:15 p.m.
USHL
Omaha at Sioux Falls Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
NBA
Cleveland at Boston TV: NBA 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando TV: NBA 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Charlotte TV: FSN 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Minnesota at Colorado TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Manchester City at Wolves TV: NBCSN 1:55 p.m.
TENNIS
Hawaii Open TV: Tennis 2 p.m.
