COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAMES

Military: North Carolina vs. Temple TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

Pinstripe: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest TV: ESPN 2:20 p.m.

Texas: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M TV: ESPN 5:45 p.m.

Holiday: USC vs. Iowa TV: FS1 Radio: 94.5, 1420 7 p.m.

Cheez-It: Air Force vs. Washington State TV: ESPN 9:15 p.m.

USHL

Omaha at Sioux Falls Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Boston TV: NBA 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando TV: NBA 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte TV: FSN 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Minnesota at Colorado TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Manchester City at Wolves TV: NBCSN 1:55 p.m.

TENNIS

Hawaii Open TV: Tennis 2 p.m.

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription