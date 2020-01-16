MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Dayton at Saint Louis TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Furman at Wofford TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan State TV: FS1 6 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa TV: FS1 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Marquette at Butler TV: FS2 5:30 p.m.
Utah at Colorado TV: Pac12 7:30 p.m.
UCLA at USC TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Notre Dame at Ohio State TV: BTN 5 p.m.
North Dakota at Miami (Ohio) TV: CBSSN 5:30 p.m.
Denver at UNO Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.
Michigan State at Wisconsin TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Ohio State at Wisconsin TV: BTN 8 p.m.
USHL
Omaha at Chicago Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA: Tournament of Champions TV: Golf 11 a.m.
Latin America Amateur TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: The American Express TV: Golf 2 p.m.
Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship TV: Golf 6 p.m.
Singapore Open TV: Golf 12:30 a.m.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship TV: Golf 2:30 a.m.
NBA
Chicago at Philadelphia TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana TV: FSN 6 p.m.
Miami at Oklahoma City TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.
Portland at Dallas TV: ESPN 8:30 p.m.
NHL
Pittsburgh at Detroit TV: NHL 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Monchengladbach at Schalke TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
TYR Pro Swim Series TV: NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Adelaide, Hobart semifinals TV: Tennis 5 a.m.
Auckland, Hobart finals TV: Tennis 7:30 p.m.
Adelaide women’s final TV: Tennis Midnight
Adelaide men’s final TV: Tennis 1:30 a.m.
BOXING
Pro card TV: Showtime 9 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Florida at Missouri TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Auburn at LSU TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Alabama TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Tournament of Champions semifinal TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.
