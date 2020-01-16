MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Dayton at Saint Louis TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Furman at Wofford TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan State TV: FS1 6 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa TV: FS1 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Marquette at Butler TV: FS2 5:30 p.m.

Utah at Colorado TV: Pac12 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at USC TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Notre Dame at Ohio State TV: BTN 5 p.m.

North Dakota at Miami (Ohio) TV: CBSSN 5:30 p.m.

Denver at UNO Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.

Michigan State at Wisconsin TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Ohio State at Wisconsin TV: BTN 8 p.m.

USHL

Omaha at Chicago Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA: Tournament of Champions TV: Golf 11 a.m.

Latin America Amateur TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: The American Express TV: Golf 2 p.m.

Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship TV: Golf 6 p.m.

Singapore Open TV: Golf 12:30 a.m.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship TV: Golf 2:30 a.m.

NBA

Chicago at Philadelphia TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana TV: FSN 6 p.m.

Miami at Oklahoma City TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.

Portland at Dallas TV: ESPN 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at Detroit TV: NHL 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Monchengladbach at Schalke TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

TYR Pro Swim Series TV: NBCSN 5:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Adelaide, Hobart semifinals TV: Tennis 5 a.m.

Auckland, Hobart finals TV: Tennis 7:30 p.m.

Adelaide women’s final TV: Tennis Midnight

Adelaide men’s final TV: Tennis 1:30 a.m.

BOXING

Pro card TV: Showtime 9 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Florida at Missouri TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Auburn at LSU TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Alabama TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Tournament of Champions semifinal TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription