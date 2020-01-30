MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Harvard at Pennsylvania TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.
Akron at Kent State TV: CBSSN 5:30 p.m.
VCU at Rhode Island TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Buffalo TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Northern Kentucky at Green Bay TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USC at Arizona State TV: Pac12 Noon
Baylor at Texas TV: FS1 6 p.m.
Seton Hall at Georgetown TV: FS2 6 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Notre Dame at Penn State TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Western Michigan at UNO TV: CBSSN Radio: 1180 7:36 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Fremont at Norfolk TV: NCN (Cox 116) 7:45 p.m.
GOLF
European: Saudi International TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.
Champions: Morocco Champions TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open TV: Golf 2 p.m.
European: Saudi International TV: Golf 3:30 a.m.
NBA
Dallas at Houston TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix TV: FSN 8 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.
SKIING
FIS Freestyle World Cup TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
FIS Freestyle World Cup TV: NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Schalke at Berlin TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.
BOXING
Pro card TV: Showtime 9 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Arkansas at Missouri TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Alabama at LSU TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.
Washington at UCLA TV: Pac12 9 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Duke at North Carolina TV: ACC 6 p.m.
Penn State at Iowa TV: BTN 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S CURLING
United States vs. Italy TV: NBCSN 10 p.m.
