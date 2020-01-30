MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Harvard at Pennsylvania TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.

Akron at Kent State TV: CBSSN 5:30 p.m.

VCU at Rhode Island TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Buffalo TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Green Bay TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

USC at Arizona State TV: Pac12 Noon

Baylor at Texas TV: FS1 6 p.m.

Seton Hall at Georgetown TV: FS2 6 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Notre Dame at Penn State TV: BTN 5 p.m.

Western Michigan at UNO TV: CBSSN Radio: 1180 7:36 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Fremont at Norfolk TV: NCN (Cox 116) 7:45 p.m.

GOLF

European: Saudi International TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.

Champions: Morocco Champions TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open TV: Golf 2 p.m.

European: Saudi International TV: Golf 3:30 a.m.

NBA

Dallas at Houston TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix TV: FSN 8 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.

SKIING

FIS Freestyle World Cup TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.

FIS Freestyle World Cup TV: NBCSN 3:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Schalke at Berlin TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.

BOXING

Pro card TV: Showtime 9 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Arkansas at Missouri TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Alabama at LSU TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.

Washington at UCLA TV: Pac12 9 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Duke at North Carolina TV: ACC 6 p.m.

Penn State at Iowa TV: BTN 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S CURLING

United States vs. Italy TV: NBCSN 10 p.m.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription