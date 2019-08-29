Friday's TV/Radio Schedule

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Rice at Army TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.
Massachusetts at Rutgers TV: BTN 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at South Florida TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Tulsa at Michigan State TV: FS1 6 p.m.
Purdue at Nevada TV: CBSSN 8:30 p.m.
Colorado State vs. Colorado TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Oregon State TV: FS1 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Creighton at Nebraska TV: NET Radio: 105.9 7 p.m.
Illinois at Tennessee TV: SEC 7 p.m.
GOLF
European Masters TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship TV: Golf Noon
Champions: Shaw Charity Classic TV: Golf 3 p.m.
LPGA: Portland Classic TV: Golf 5:30 p.m.
European Masters TV: Golf 5:30 a.m. Sat.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Millard North vs. Millard West TV: Cox 1013 Radio: 1420, 94.5 7 p.m.
Blair at Plattsmouth Radio: 97.3 7 p.m.
Omaha Gross at Omaha Roncalli Radio: KVSS 102.7 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live TV: FS2 3:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night undercard TV: ESPN 2 a.m. Sat.
MLB
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs TV: MLB Radio: 1490, 104.1 1:20 p.m.
Oakland-Yankees or Cleveland-Tampa Bay TV: MLB 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7:15 p.m.
PCL
Round Rock at Omaha Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Leipzig at Monchengladbach TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.
Women’s college: Penn at Stanford TV: Pac12 9 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. Open TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
U.S. Open TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One practice TV: ESPNU 7:55 a.m.
Xfinity practice TV: NBCSN Noon
NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 1 p.m.
Xfinity practice TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.
NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 3 p.m.
Formula One practice TV: ESPN2 4:55 a.m. Sat.
