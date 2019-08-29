Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Friday's TV/Radio Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Rice at Army TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.

Massachusetts at Rutgers TV: BTN 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at South Florida TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Michigan State TV: FS1 6 p.m.

Purdue at Nevada TV: CBSSN 8:30 p.m.

Colorado State vs. Colorado TV: ESPN 9 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oregon State TV: FS1 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Creighton at Nebraska TV: NET Radio: 105.9 7 p.m.

Illinois at Tennessee TV: SEC 7 p.m.

GOLF

European Masters TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship TV: Golf Noon

Champions: Shaw Charity Classic TV: Golf 3 p.m.

LPGA: Portland Classic TV: Golf 5:30 p.m.

European Masters TV: Golf 5:30 a.m. Sat.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Millard North vs. Millard West TV: Cox 1013 Radio: 1420, 94.5 7 p.m.

Blair at Plattsmouth Radio: 97.3 7 p.m.

Omaha Gross at Omaha Roncalli Radio: KVSS 102.7 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live TV: FS2 3:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night undercard TV: ESPN 2 a.m. Sat.

MLB

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs TV: MLB Radio: 1490, 104.1 1:20 p.m.

Oakland-Yankees or Cleveland-Tampa Bay TV: MLB 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7:15 p.m.

PCL

Round Rock at Omaha Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Leipzig at Monchengladbach TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.

Women’s college: Penn at Stanford TV: Pac12 9 p.m.

TENNIS

U.S. Open TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

U.S. Open TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula One practice TV: ESPNU 7:55 a.m.

Xfinity practice TV: NBCSN Noon

NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 1 p.m.

Xfinity practice TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.

NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 3 p.m.

Formula One practice TV: ESPN2 4:55 a.m. Sat.

