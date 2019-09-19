You are the owner of this article.
Friday's TV/Radio Schedule

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Florida International at Louisiana Tech TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.

Air Force at Boise State TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

Utah at Southern California TV: FS1 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Millard West at Millard South Radio: 1420, 94.5 7 p.m.

Omaha Skutt at York Radio: 102.7 7 p.m.

Omaha Central at Omaha Bryan TV: Cox 1013 7 p.m.

Blair at Norris Radio: 97.3 7 p.m.

De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) at Christian Brothers (Calif.) TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

MLB

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs TV: MLB Radio: 106.5, 1490 1:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland TV: ESPN 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota TV: FSN Radio: 1620 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers TV: ESPN 9:10 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Pittsburgh at Penn State TV: BTN 7 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky TV: SEC 7 p.m.

GOLF

European: BMW PGA Championship TV: Golf 8 a.m.

PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship TV: Golf 1 p.m.

Asian: Shinhan Dongae Open TV: Golf 11 p.m.

European: BMW PGA Championship TV: Golf 6:30 a.m.

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park TV: FS2 3:30 p.m.

RUGBY

World Cup 2019: Australia vs. Fiji TV: NBCSN 11:30 p.m.

SOCCER

FSV Mainz at Schalke TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.

Premier: Bournemouth at Southampton TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula One practice TV: ESPN2 7:25 a.m.

Xfinity practice TV: NBCSN 8:30 a.m.

NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 5 p.m.

Xfinity: GoBowling 250 TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

Formula One practice TV: ESPN2 4:55 a.m.

BOXING

Pro card TV: Showtime 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Men: Wisconsin at Indiana TV: BTN 4:30 p.m.

Women: Southern California at Baylor TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Women: Stanford at California TV: Pac12 6:30 p.m.

Women: CS Northridge at Arizona State TV: Pac12 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

California at Stanford TV: Pac12 4:30 p.m.

