Friday's TV/Radio Schedule

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Florida International at Louisiana Tech TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.
Air Force at Boise State TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Utah at Southern California TV: FS1 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Millard West at Millard South Radio: 1420, 94.5 7 p.m.
Omaha Skutt at York Radio: 102.7 7 p.m.
Omaha Central at Omaha Bryan TV: Cox 1013 7 p.m.
Blair at Norris Radio: 97.3 7 p.m.
De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) at Christian Brothers (Calif.) TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
MLB
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs TV: MLB Radio: 106.5, 1490 1:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland TV: ESPN 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota TV: FSN Radio: 1620 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers TV: ESPN 9:10 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Pittsburgh at Penn State TV: BTN 7 p.m.
Louisville at Kentucky TV: SEC 7 p.m.
GOLF
European: BMW PGA Championship TV: Golf 8 a.m.
PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship TV: Golf 1 p.m.
Asian: Shinhan Dongae Open TV: Golf 11 p.m.
European: BMW PGA Championship TV: Golf 6:30 a.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park TV: FS2 3:30 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup 2019: Australia vs. Fiji TV: NBCSN 11:30 p.m.
SOCCER
FSV Mainz at Schalke TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.
Premier: Bournemouth at Southampton TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One practice TV: ESPN2 7:25 a.m.
Xfinity practice TV: NBCSN 8:30 a.m.
NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 10:30 a.m.
NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 5 p.m.
Xfinity: GoBowling 250 TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
Formula One practice TV: ESPN2 4:55 a.m.
BOXING
Pro card TV: Showtime 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Men: Wisconsin at Indiana TV: BTN 4:30 p.m.
Women: Southern California at Baylor TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Women: Stanford at California TV: Pac12 6:30 p.m.
Women: CS Northridge at Arizona State TV: Pac12 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
California at Stanford TV: Pac12 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.