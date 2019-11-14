MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Elon at Michigan TV: BTN 6 p.m.
West Virginia at Pittsburgh TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
CS Northridge at Auburn TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Missouri State at Xavier TV: FSN Plus 6 p.m.
Alabama at Rhode Island TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
South Dakota State at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590 8 p.m.
BYU at Houston TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Gonzaga at Texas A&M TV: SEC 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah TV: Pac12 8 p.m.
UNLV at UCLA TV: Pac12 10 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Louisiana Tech at Marshall TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Fresno State at San Diego State TV: ESPN2 8:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Westside at Millard South Radio: 94.5, 1420 4 p.m.
Waverly at Omaha Skutt Radio: 102.7 7 p.m.
Bellevue West vs. Millard West Radio: 94.5, 1420 8 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNO at Western Michigan Radio: 1180 6:05 p.m.
USHL
Omaha at Waterloo Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Mayakoba Classic TV: Golf Noon
European: Nedbank Golf Challenge TV: Golf 1:30 a.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 234 TV: Paramount 7 p.m.
NBA
Utah at Memphis TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota TV: FSN 7 p.m.
Boston at Golden State TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Big Ten men’s tournament TV: BTN 3 p.m.
CONCACAF: U.S. vs. Canada TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Nitto Finals TV: Tennis 6 a.m.
ATP: Nitto Finals TV: Tennis 8 a.m.
USTA: Men’s Pro Circuit TV: Tennis 2 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One practice TV: ESPNU 7:55 a.m.
Formula One practice TV: ESPNU 11:55 a.m.
Xfinity practice TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR Trucks qualifying TV: FS1 3:30 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing TV: FS1 4:30 p.m.
Xfinity practice TV: NBCSN 4:30 p.m.
NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
NASCAR Trucks: Ford EcoBoost 200 TV: FS1 7 p.m.
BOXING
Pro card TV: Showtime 9:30 p.m.
