MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Elon at Michigan TV: BTN 6 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

CS Northridge at Auburn TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Missouri State at Xavier TV: FSN Plus 6 p.m.

Alabama at Rhode Island TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

South Dakota State at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590 8 p.m.

BYU at Houston TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at Texas A&M TV: SEC 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah TV: Pac12 8 p.m.

UNLV at UCLA TV: Pac12 10 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Louisiana Tech at Marshall TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Fresno State at San Diego State TV: ESPN2 8:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Westside at Millard South Radio: 94.5, 1420 4 p.m.

Waverly at Omaha Skutt Radio: 102.7 7 p.m.

Bellevue West vs. Millard West Radio: 94.5, 1420 8 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNO at Western Michigan Radio: 1180 6:05 p.m.

USHL

Omaha at Waterloo Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Mayakoba Classic TV: Golf Noon

European: Nedbank Golf Challenge TV: Golf 1:30 a.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 234 TV: Paramount 7 p.m.

NBA

Utah at Memphis TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota TV: FSN 7 p.m.

Boston at Golden State TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Big Ten men’s tournament TV: BTN 3 p.m.

CONCACAF: U.S. vs. Canada TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Nitto Finals TV: Tennis 6 a.m.

ATP: Nitto Finals TV: Tennis 8 a.m.

USTA: Men’s Pro Circuit TV: Tennis 2 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula One practice TV: ESPNU 7:55 a.m.

Formula One practice TV: ESPNU 11:55 a.m.

Xfinity practice TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Trucks qualifying TV: FS1 3:30 p.m.

NHRA Drag Racing TV: FS1 4:30 p.m.

Xfinity practice TV: NBCSN 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Trucks: Ford EcoBoost 200 TV: FS1 7 p.m.

BOXING

Pro card TV: Showtime 9:30 p.m.

