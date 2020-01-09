MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Pennsylvania at Princeton TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio) TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Northern Kentucky at Illinois-Chicago TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Iona at Rider TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Maryland at Iowa TV: FS1 6 p.m.
Ball State at Akron TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.
Butler at Providence TV: FS1 8 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Minnesota at Michigan State TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Michigan at Notre Dame TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
UNO at North Dakota TV: Cox 1013 Radio: 1180 7:37 p.m.
Ohio State at Wisconsin TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
USHL
Fargo at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Xavier at Georgetown TV: FS2 5:30 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona State TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
Oregon State at Arizona TV: Pac12 9 p.m.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Omaha Skutt at Omaha Roncalli Radio: 102.7 7:15 p.m.
Huntington Prep (W.Va.) at IMG (Fla.) TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Sony Open TV: Golf 6 p.m.
Hong Kong Open TV: Golf 10 p.m.
South African Open TV: Golf 3 a.m.
NBA
New Orleans at N.Y. Knicks TV: ESPN 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas TV: ESPN 8:45 p.m.
NHL
Ottawa at Detroit TV: NHL 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: West Ham at Sheffield TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.
BOXING
Women’s pro card TV: Showtime 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Missouri at Kentucky TV: SEC 5 p.m.
LSU at Georgia TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.
Alabama at Auburn TV: SEC 8 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Wisconsin at Minnesota TV: BTN 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.