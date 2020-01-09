MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Pennsylvania at Princeton TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio) TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Illinois-Chicago TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Iona at Rider TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa TV: FS1 6 p.m.

Ball State at Akron TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.

Butler at Providence TV: FS1 8 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Minnesota at Michigan State TV: BTN 5 p.m.

Michigan at Notre Dame TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

UNO at North Dakota TV: Cox 1013 Radio: 1180 7:37 p.m.

Ohio State at Wisconsin TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

USHL

Fargo at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Xavier at Georgetown TV: FS2 5:30 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona State TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona TV: Pac12 9 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Omaha Skutt at Omaha Roncalli Radio: 102.7 7:15 p.m.

Huntington Prep (W.Va.) at IMG (Fla.) TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sony Open TV: Golf 6 p.m.

Hong Kong Open TV: Golf 10 p.m.

South African Open TV: Golf 3 a.m.

NBA

New Orleans at N.Y. Knicks TV: ESPN 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas TV: ESPN 8:45 p.m.

NHL

Ottawa at Detroit TV: NHL 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: West Ham at Sheffield TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.

BOXING

Women’s pro card TV: Showtime 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Missouri at Kentucky TV: SEC 5 p.m.

LSU at Georgia TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn TV: SEC 8 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Wisconsin at Minnesota TV: BTN 8 p.m.

