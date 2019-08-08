Friday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL PRESEASON
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh TV: NFL 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans TV: KETV 7 p.m.
MLB
Oakland at Chicago White Sox TV: MLB 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Radio: 1490, 104.1 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota or Texas at Milwaukee TV: MLB 7 p.m.
PCL
Salt Lake at Omaha Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA: Ladies Scottish Open TV: Golf 9:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Northern Trust TV: Golf 1 p.m.
U.S. Women’s Amateur TV: FS1 3 p.m.
Korn Ferry: Portland Open TV: Golf 5 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Brisbane at Gold Coast TV: FS2 1:30 a.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 4 p.m.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ottawa at Edmonton TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Championships TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 3:30 p.m.
JR. NBA BASKETBALL
Global Championship TV: FS1 Noon
Global Championship TV: FS1 6 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Midwest Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 10 a.m.
Northwest Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 2 p.m.
Great Lakes Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 4 p.m.
Mid-Atlantic Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
West Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 18 TV: ESPNU 9 a.m.
Day 18 TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Norwich at Liverpool TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.
Liga MX: UNAM at Tijuana TV: FS1 9 p.m.
TENNIS
Rogers Cup TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
Rogers Cup TV: ESPN2 5:30 p.m.
WNBA
Connecticut at Minnesota TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.
