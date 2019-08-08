Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Friday's TV/Radio Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

NFL PRESEASON

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh TV: NFL 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans TV: KETV 7 p.m.

MLB

Oakland at Chicago White Sox TV: MLB 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Radio: 1490, 104.1 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota or Texas at Milwaukee TV: MLB 7 p.m.

PCL

Salt Lake at Omaha Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA: Ladies Scottish Open TV: Golf 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Northern Trust TV: Golf 1 p.m.

U.S. Women’s Amateur TV: FS1 3 p.m.

Korn Ferry: Portland Open TV: Golf 5 p.m.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Brisbane at Gold Coast TV: FS2 1:30 a.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 4 p.m.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Ottawa at Edmonton TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

U.S. Championships TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 3:30 p.m.

JR. NBA BASKETBALL

Global Championship TV: FS1 Noon

Global Championship TV: FS1 6 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Midwest Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 10 a.m.

Northwest Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 2 p.m.

Great Lakes Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 4 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

West Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

Day 18 TV: ESPNU 9 a.m.

Day 18 TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Norwich at Liverpool TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.

Liga MX: UNAM at Tijuana TV: FS1 9 p.m.

TENNIS

Rogers Cup TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

Rogers Cup TV: ESPN2 5:30 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut at Minnesota TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

World Herald Contests