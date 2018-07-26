Friday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis TV: MLB Radio: 104.1, 1490 7:15 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at Fresno Radio: KZOT 1180 9:05 p.m.
GOLF
British Senior Open TV: Golf 6 a.m.
Ladies Scottish Open TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.
British Senior Open TV: Golf 10:30 a.m.
PGA: Canadian Open TV: Golf 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live TV: FS2 3 p.m.
AUTO RACING
ARCA: Pocono TV: FS1 3 p.m.
BASKETBALL
The Basketball Tournament: Super 16 TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Big3: Toronto TV: FS1 7 p.m.
The Basketball Tournament: Super 16 TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour de France TV: NBCSN 6:30 a.m.
