MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Harvard at Yale TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.
Davidson at VCU TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Niagara at Manhattan TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Kent State at Northern Illinois TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Maryland at Illinois TV: FS1 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Troy TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Central Michigan at Buffalo TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Marquette at Seton Hall TV: FS2 6 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon TV: Pac12 8 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Wisconsin at Michigan TV: BTN 5 p.m.
UNO at Minnesota Duluth Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Colorado College TV: CBSSN 8:30 p.m.
USHL
Omaha at Lincoln Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Columbus Scotus at Wahoo Neumann Radio: 102.7 7:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV: Golf 2 p.m.
LPGA: ISPS Handa Vic Open TV: Golf 8:30 p.m.
NBA
Toronto at Indiana TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
Detroit at Oklahoma City TV: FSN 7 p.m.
Portland at Utah TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Minnesota at Dallas TV: NHL 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Northwestern at Utah TV: Pac12 11 a.m.
Kansas at Arizona TV: Pac12 1:30 p.m.
Portland State at Arizona State TV: Pac12 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Virginia at Pittsburgh TV: ACC 6 p.m.
Penn State at Wisconsin TV: BTN 8 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
Four Continents Championships TV: NBCSN 4:30 p.m.
Four Continents Championships TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
Four Continents Championships TV: NBCSN 10 p.m.
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
FIS: World Freestyle Championships TV: NBCSN 8:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Augsburg at Frankfurt TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.
Liga MX: Toluca at Tijuana TV: FS2 9 p.m.
