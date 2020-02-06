MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Harvard at Yale TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.

Davidson at VCU TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Niagara at Manhattan TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Kent State at Northern Illinois TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Maryland at Illinois TV: FS1 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

Central Michigan at Buffalo TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Marquette at Seton Hall TV: FS2 6 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon TV: Pac12 8 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Wisconsin at Michigan TV: BTN 5 p.m.

UNO at Minnesota Duluth Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Colorado College TV: CBSSN 8:30 p.m.

USHL

Omaha at Lincoln Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Columbus Scotus at Wahoo Neumann Radio: 102.7 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV: Golf 2 p.m.

LPGA: ISPS Handa Vic Open TV: Golf 8:30 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at Indiana TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City TV: FSN 7 p.m.

Portland at Utah TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Minnesota at Dallas TV: NHL 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Northwestern at Utah TV: Pac12 11 a.m.

Kansas at Arizona TV: Pac12 1:30 p.m.

Portland State at Arizona State TV: Pac12 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Virginia at Pittsburgh TV: ACC 6 p.m.

Penn State at Wisconsin TV: BTN 8 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

Four Continents Championships TV: NBCSN 4:30 p.m.

Four Continents Championships TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

Four Continents Championships TV: NBCSN 10 p.m.

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

FIS: World Freestyle Championships TV: NBCSN 8:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Augsburg at Frankfurt TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.

Liga MX: Toluca at Tijuana TV: FS2 9 p.m.

