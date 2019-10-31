MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL EXHIBITIONS
Kentucky State at Kentucky TV: SEC 6 p.m.
McKendree at Creighton Radio: 1620, 101.9 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Princeton at Cornell TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
Navy at Connecticut TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Wisconsin at Penn State TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Notre Dame at Minnesota TV: BTN 7:30 p.m.
UNO at Alaska Anchorage Radio: 1180 10:07 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Rutgers at Nebraska TV: NET Radio: 105.9 7 p.m.
Michigan at Illinois TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
USC at Washington TV: Pac12 10 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Papio South at Millard South Radio: 1420, 94.5 4 p.m.
Blair at Omaha Skutt Radio: 97.3 7 p.m.
Lincoln Pius X-Millard West Radio: 1420, 94.5 8 p.m.
Louisiana: Parkview Baptist at Madison Prep TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
USHL
Omaha at Dubuque Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship TV: Golf 11:30 a.m.
Champions: Invesco QQQ Championship TV: Golf 3:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: HSBC Champions TV: Golf 9:30 p.m.
NBA
Houston at Brooklyn TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas TV: ESPN 8:30 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup final TV: NBCSN 4 a.m.
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Paderborn at Hoffenheim TV: FS2 2:20 p.m.
TENNIS
USTA: Men’s Pro Circuit, Women’s Pro Circuit TV: Tennis 11:30 a.m.
ATP: Paris Masters TV: Tennis 1:30 p.m.
WTA: Finals TV: Tennis 3 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Paris Masters, Finals TV: Tennis 5:30 a.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Pac-12 championships TV: Pac12 1 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One practice TV: ESPNU 10:55 a.m.
Xfinity practice TV: NBCSN 1 p.m.
NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.
Formula One practice TV: ESPNU 2:55 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro TV: FS1 6 p.m.
BOXING
Pro card TV: Showtime 9:30 p.m.
