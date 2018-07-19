Friday's TV/Radio Schedule

GOLF
British Open TV: Golf 6 a.m.
U.S. Junior Amateur TV: FS1 1 p.m.
PGA: Barbasol Championship TV: Golf 4 p.m.
British Open TV: Golf 3:30 a.m.
MLB
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs TV: MLB Radio: 104.1, 1490 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets-N.Y. Yankees or Boston-Detroit TV: MLB 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7 p.m.
PCL
Round Rock at Omaha Radio: KZOT 1180 7:05 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR: New Hampshire qualifying TV: NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
BASKETBALL
WNBA: Seattle at Connecticut TV: NBA 6 p.m.
Big3: Miami TV: FS1 7 p.m.
WNBA: Dallas at Chicago TV: NBA 8 p.m.
BOXING
Roach vs. Bassa card TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Ennis vs. Alvarez card (at Sloan, Iowa) TV: Show 9 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour de France TV: NBCSN 7 a.m.
EXTREME SPORTS
X Games TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live TV: FS2 3 p.m.
LACROSSE
World championship TV: ESPN2 2 a.m.
RUGBY
World Cup Sevens TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
SOCCER
ICC: Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
USA Games TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.