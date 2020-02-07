Today's Top Events
Men's college basketball
Women's college basketball
Men's college hockey
College softball
UNO vs. IUPUI (at Rosemont, Illinois, 10 a.m.
UNO at Loyola-Chicago (at Rosemont, Illinois, 3 p.m. (live stats)
Game Time, TV/Radio Schedule
Others
