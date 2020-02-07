Today's Top Events

Men's college basketball

Bellevue at Mayville State, 7:30 p.m. (live stats)

Women's college basketball

• Bellevue at Mayville State, 5:30 p.m. (live stats)

Men's college hockey

UNO at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (live stats)

College softball

Creighton vs. Toledo (at San Antonio), 10 a.m. (live stats)

UNO vs. IUPUI (at Rosemont, Illinois, 10 a.m.

Nebraska vs. UTEP (at Las Cruces, New Mexico), 12:30 p.m. (live stats)

Creighton vs. North Dakota (at San Antonio), 2 p.m. (live stats)

UNO at Loyola-Chicago (at Rosemont, Illinois, 3 p.m. (live stats)

