USHL

7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Sioux Falls

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: Arlington vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (at Wayne State College)

2:30 p.m.: Bennington vs. Broken Bow (at Adams Central, Hastings)

2:45 p.m.: Omaha Skutt vs. Grand Island Northwest (at Doane University, Crete), Elkhorn at Platteview

3 p.m.: Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast

3:30 p.m.: Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Bryan (Metro tourney at Ralston Arena), Douglas County West vs. David City Aquinas (at David City)

4 p.m.: Omaha Concordia vs. St. Paul (at North Bend), Dorchester at Weeping Water

4:45 p.m.: Fremont at Lincoln Southwest, Norfolk at Lincoln East

5:15 p.m.: Bellevue East vs. Omaha Northwest (Metro tourney at Ralston Arena), Louisville vs. Ralston (at Nebraska City), Seward at Wahoo Neumann

6:45 p.m.: Wahoo vs. Lexington (at Wahoo Neumann)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

9:30 a.m.: Arlington vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (at Wayne State College)

1 p.m.: Omaha Skutt vs. Grand Island Northwest (at Doane University, Crete), Beatrice at Platteview

2 p.m.: Douglas County West vs. David City Aquinas (at David City), Omaha Concordia vs. St. Paul (at North Bend), Seward at Wahoo Neumann

2:30 p.m.: Lewiston at Weeping Water, Conestoga vs. Dorchester (at Weeping Water)

2:45 p.m.: Elkhorn vs. North Platte (at Platteview)

3 p.m.: Grand Island at Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southeast at Norfolk, Kearney at Lincoln Southwest

3:30 p.m.: Louisville vs. Ralston (at Nebraska City), Wahoo vs. Lexington (at Wahoo Neumann)

4 p.m.: Bennington at Adams Central

7 p.m.: Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha North (Metro tourney at Ralston Arena) 

8:45 p.m.: Bellevue East vs. Omaha South (Metro tourney at Ralston Arena

