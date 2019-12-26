USHL
7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Sioux Falls
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: Arlington vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (at Wayne State College)
2:30 p.m.: Bennington vs. Broken Bow (at Adams Central, Hastings)
2:45 p.m.: Omaha Skutt vs. Grand Island Northwest (at Doane University, Crete), Elkhorn at Platteview
3 p.m.: Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast
3:30 p.m.: Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Bryan (Metro tourney at Ralston Arena), Douglas County West vs. David City Aquinas (at David City)
4 p.m.: Omaha Concordia vs. St. Paul (at North Bend), Dorchester at Weeping Water
4:45 p.m.: Fremont at Lincoln Southwest, Norfolk at Lincoln East
5:15 p.m.: Bellevue East vs. Omaha Northwest (Metro tourney at Ralston Arena), Louisville vs. Ralston (at Nebraska City), Seward at Wahoo Neumann
6:45 p.m.: Wahoo vs. Lexington (at Wahoo Neumann)
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
9:30 a.m.: Arlington vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (at Wayne State College)
1 p.m.: Omaha Skutt vs. Grand Island Northwest (at Doane University, Crete), Beatrice at Platteview
2 p.m.: Douglas County West vs. David City Aquinas (at David City), Omaha Concordia vs. St. Paul (at North Bend), Seward at Wahoo Neumann
2:30 p.m.: Lewiston at Weeping Water, Conestoga vs. Dorchester (at Weeping Water)
2:45 p.m.: Elkhorn vs. North Platte (at Platteview)
3 p.m.: Grand Island at Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southeast at Norfolk, Kearney at Lincoln Southwest
3:30 p.m.: Louisville vs. Ralston (at Nebraska City), Wahoo vs. Lexington (at Wahoo Neumann)
4 p.m.: Bennington at Adams Central
7 p.m.: Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha North (Metro tourney at Ralston Arena)
8:45 p.m.: Bellevue East vs. Omaha South (Metro tourney at Ralston Arena
