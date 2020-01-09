MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.: Bellevue at Dickinson State

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: Bellevue at Dickinson State

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7:37 p.m.: UNO at North Dakota

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Fargo at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7:15 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Creighton Prep at Omaha Westside, Omaha North at Omaha Northwest, Millard North at Gretna, Bellevue East at Omaha Burke, Millard West at Millard South, Omaha Bryan at Omaha South, Omaha Skutt at Omaha Roncalli

7:30 p.m.: Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln High at Grand Island, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln East, Blair at Nebraska City, Plattsmouth at Elkhorn, Platteview at Bennington, Omaha Gross at Ralston, Elkhorn Mount Michael at Hastings, Wahoo Neumann at Boys Town, Arlington at Raymond Central, Wahoo at Syracuse, Mead at Yutan

9 p.m.: Omaha Central vs. Sioux City East (at Tyson Center)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Omaha North at Omaha Northwest, Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South, Millard North at Gretna, Bellevue East at Omaha Burke, Millard West at Millard South, Omaha Bryan at Omaha South

5:45 p.m.: Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln East, Omaha Gross at Ralston

6 p.m.: Lincoln High at Grand Island, Blair at Nebraska City, Platteview at Bennington, Plattsmouth at Elkhorn, Arlington at Raymond Central, Wahoo at Syracuse, Mead at Yutan 7 p.m.: Conestoga at Weeping Water

