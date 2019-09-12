Friday's Area Events

You are the owner of this article.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

10 a.m.: Loyola Marymount vs. Denver (at Devaney Center). Noon: High Point at Nebraska (at Devaney Center). 3:30 p.m.: Drake vs. Washington (at Sokol Arena). 5 p.m.: High Point vs. Loyola Marymount (at Devaney Center). 6 p.m.: UNO at Creighton (at Sokol Arena). 7:30 p.m.: Denver at Nebraska (at Devaney Center). 

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER 

4 p.m.: Nebraska Christian at Calvary. 7 p.m.: Michigan at UNO (at Caniglia Field). 7:30 p.m.: UC Irvine at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium). 

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER 

7:05 p.m.: Oklahoma at Nebraska (at Hibner Stadium). 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

2:30 p.m.: Om. Christian at Falls City Sacred Heart. 4:30 p.m.: Om. Westside vs. Lincoln Southeast (at Seacrest Field). 7 p.m.: Millard South vs. Millard North (at Buell Stadium), Millard West vs. Om. North (at Kinnick Stadium), Om. Central at Om. Burke, Elkhorn at Columbus, Grand Island at Papio-LV (at PLV Stadium), Gretna at Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln North Star vs. Elkhorn South (at Elkhorn Stadium), Lincoln Northeast at Om. Bryan, Om. Creighton Prep at Lincoln High, Om. Northwest at Bellevue East, Om. South at Om. Benson, Papio South at Bellevue West, Blair at Om. Skutt, Crete at Plattsmouth, Norris at Bennington, Om. Concordia at Elkhorn Mt. Michael, Om. Gross at South Sioux City, Om. Roncalli at Waverly, Schuyler at Douglas County West, Aurora at Wahoo, Fairbury at Ashland-Greenwood, Kearney Catholic at Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran at Adams Central, Logan View/SS at Boys Town, Nebraska City at Platteview, Raymond Central at Louisville, Wahoo Neumann at Fort Calhoun, Wayne at Arlington, Conestoga at David City, Malcolm at Yutan, Elmwood-Murdock at Mead, Humboldt-TRS at Weeping Water, West Point GACC at Om. Brownell Talbot. 8 p.m.: Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln East (Seacrest Field) 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

4 p.m.: Omaha Bryan/Gradoville Invitational. 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

2 p.m.: Metro Conference winners bracket games at Dill. 3:30 p.m.: Metro consolation bracket games at Dill. 5 p.m.: Metro consolation bracket games at Dill. 6:30 p.m.: Metro consolation bracket championship game at Dill Green.

