MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: Presentation at Bellevue
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: Creighton at Seton Hall
5:30 p.m.: Presentation at Bellevue
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:07 p.m.: Denver at UNO (at Baxter Arena)
USHL
7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Chicago
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
6 p.m.: South Dakota at UNO
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Conestoga at Elmwood-Murdock
7:15 p.m.: Bellevue West at Omaha Westside, Omaha Roncalli at Elkhorn Mount Michael
7:30 p.m.: Lincoln High at Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast at Grand Island, Omaha Skutt at Omaha Gross, Nebraska City Lourdes at Lincoln Lutheran, Lincoln Christian at Columbus Scotus, Yutan at Malcolm, Omaha Concordia at Wahoo Neumann
7:45 p.m.: Lincoln North Star at Norfolk, Lincoln Northeast at Kearney, Blair at Plattsmouth, Conestoga at Elmwood-Murdock, Omaha Christian at Omaha Brownell Talbot
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Bellevue West at Omaha Westside
5:45 p.m.: Millard West at Omaha Benson, Lincoln High at Lincoln Pius X, Conestoga at Elmwood-Murdock
6 p.m.: Lincoln Southeast at Grand Island, Lincoln Northeast at Kearney, Lincoln North Star at Norfolk, Blair at Plattsmouth, Omaha Concordia at Wahoo Neumann, Nebraska City Lourdes at Lincoln Lutheran, Lincoln Christian at Columbus Scotus, Yutan at Malcolm, Omaha Christian at Omaha Brownell Talbot
