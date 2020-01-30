MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: Bellevue at Waldorf

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Bellevue at Waldorf

7 p.m.: Creighton at DePaul

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7:36 p.m.: Western Michigan at UNO (at Baxter Arena)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

8:30 a.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Concordia (at Rosemont, Illinois)

5:30 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Aquinas (at Rosemont, Illinois)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING

4 p.m.: Nebraska at Rutgers

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Eastern Midlands boys final at Bennington

6 p.m.: Capitol Conference semifinals and consolation games at higher seeds, Lincoln Lutheran vs. Grand Island Central Catholic (at Kearney Catholic)

7 p.m.: Omaha Central at Omaha Creighton Prep, Elkhorn Mount Michael at South Sioux City

7:15 p.m.: Bellevue West at Omaha Northwest, Millard South at Millard North, Omaha Westside at Millard West, Omaha Benson at Omaha North, Omaha Burke at Omaha South, Gretna at Papillion-La Vista, Beatrice at Omaha Skutt, Omaha Gross at Omaha Roncalli

7:30 p.m.: Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln North Star, Lincoln East at Lincoln Southeast, Kearney at Lincoln High

7:45 p.m.: Lincoln Christian at Kearney Catholic

8 p.m.: Grand Island at Lincoln Northeast

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Bellevue West at Omaha Northwest, Millard South at Millard North, Omaha Burke at Omaha South, Omaha Westside at Millard West, Omaha Benson at Omaha North, Gretna at Papillion-La Vista

5:45 p.m.: Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln North Star, Lincoln East at Lincoln Southeast, Kearney at Lincoln High, Omaha Gross at Omaha Roncalli, Beatrice at Omaha Skutt

6 p.m.: Capitol Conference consolation games at higher seeds

6:15 p.m.: Grand Island at Lincoln Northeast

7 p.m.: Ralston at Omaha Bryan 

7:15 p.m.: Eastern Midlands final at Bennington

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription