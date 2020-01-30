MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: Bellevue at Waldorf
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Bellevue at Waldorf
7 p.m.: Creighton at DePaul
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:36 p.m.: Western Michigan at UNO (at Baxter Arena)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8:30 a.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Concordia (at Rosemont, Illinois)
5:30 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Aquinas (at Rosemont, Illinois)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
4 p.m.: Nebraska at Rutgers
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Eastern Midlands boys final at Bennington
6 p.m.: Capitol Conference semifinals and consolation games at higher seeds, Lincoln Lutheran vs. Grand Island Central Catholic (at Kearney Catholic)
7 p.m.: Omaha Central at Omaha Creighton Prep, Elkhorn Mount Michael at South Sioux City
7:15 p.m.: Bellevue West at Omaha Northwest, Millard South at Millard North, Omaha Westside at Millard West, Omaha Benson at Omaha North, Omaha Burke at Omaha South, Gretna at Papillion-La Vista, Beatrice at Omaha Skutt, Omaha Gross at Omaha Roncalli
7:30 p.m.: Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln North Star, Lincoln East at Lincoln Southeast, Kearney at Lincoln High
7:45 p.m.: Lincoln Christian at Kearney Catholic
8 p.m.: Grand Island at Lincoln Northeast
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Bellevue West at Omaha Northwest, Millard South at Millard North, Omaha Burke at Omaha South, Omaha Westside at Millard West, Omaha Benson at Omaha North, Gretna at Papillion-La Vista
5:45 p.m.: Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln North Star, Lincoln East at Lincoln Southeast, Kearney at Lincoln High, Omaha Gross at Omaha Roncalli, Beatrice at Omaha Skutt
6 p.m.: Capitol Conference consolation games at higher seeds
6:15 p.m.: Grand Island at Lincoln Northeast
7 p.m.: Ralston at Omaha Bryan
7:15 p.m.: Eastern Midlands final at Bennington
