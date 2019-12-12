NCAA VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
3:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Hawaii (at Madison, Wisconsin)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Texas Rio Grande Valley at Creighton (at CHI Health Center), Nebraska at Indiana
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:37 p.m.: UNO at St. Cloud State
USHL
7:05 p.m.: Waterloo at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Omaha Bryan at Omaha Creighton Prep, Grand Island at Fremont
7:15 p.m.: Omaha Benson at Bellevue West, Omaha North at Papillion-La Vista, Omaha Burke at Millard North, Omaha Northwest at Omaha Westside, Bellevue East at Lincoln Northeast, Papillion-La Vista South at Gretna, Elkhorn South at Millard South, Waverly at Blair, North Platte at Omaha Skutt
7:30 p.m.: Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Pius X, Kearney at Lincoln East, Norris at Elkhorn, Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran, Norfolk Catholic at Wahoo Neumann, Platteview at Arlington, Douglas County West at Fort Calhoun, Elmwood-Murdock at Ashland-Greenwood, Freeman at Yutan, Omaha Christian at Weeping Water, Mead at Palmyra
7:45 p.m.: Nebraska City at Plattsmouth, Wayne at Wahoo
8 p.m.: Omaha Brownell Talbot at Fremont Bergan
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Omaha Benson at Bellevue West, Omaha North at Papillion-La Vista, Omaha Burke at Millard North, Omaha Northwest at Omaha Westside, Bellevue East at Lincoln Northeast, Elkhorn South at Millard South, Papillion-La Vista South at Gretna, Waverly at Blair
5:45 p.m.: Kearney at Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Pius X, North Platte at Omaha Skutt
6 p.m.: Nebraska City at Plattsmouth, Norris at Elkhorn, Norfolk Catholic at Wahoo Neumann, Elmwood-Murdock at Ashland-Greenwood, Wayne at Wahoo, Platteview at Arlington, Douglas County West at Fort Calhoun
6:30 p.m.: Omaha Brownell Talbot at Fremont Bergan 7:30 p.m.: Lincoln North Star at Lincoln High
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.