Friday's Area Events

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.: UNO vs. Clemson (at Manhattan, Kansas)
10:30 a.m.: Creighton vs. Kentucky (at Cedar Falls, Iowa)
Noon: College of St. Mary vs. Bethany (at Baldwin City, Kansas)
4 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Friends (at Baldwin City, Kansas)
5 p.m.: Bellevue at Central Methodist
6 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Arizona (at San Diego)
7:30 p.m.: Creighton at Northern Iowa, UNO at Kansas State
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
7:30 p.m.: Akron at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium)
8 p.m.: Columbia at UNO (at Caniglia Field)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
4:30 p.m.: Iowa State at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium)
5:30 p.m.: Ball State at UNO (at Caniglia Field)
9 p.m.: Nebraska at Long Beach State
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.: Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Northeast (at Seacrest)
7 p.m.: Bellevue West at Bellevue East, Elkhorn at Norfolk, Fremont at Omaha Benson, Gretna at Papillion-La Vista South, Kearney vs. Lincoln North Star (at Beechner), Lincoln High at Grand Island, Millard North vs. Elkhorn South (at Elkhorn Stadium), Omaha Bryan at Omaha South, Omaha Burke vs. Millard West (at Buell), Omaha Creighton Prep at Omaha Central, Omaha Northwest vs. Omaha North (at Kinnick), Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Westside, Elkhorn Mt. Michael vs. Omaha Gross (at Bryan), Omaha Skutt at Omaha Roncalli, Plattsmouth at Beatrice, Ralston at South Sioux City, Waverly at Bennington, York at Blair, Arlington at Pierce, Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview, Auburn at Fort Calhoun, Boys Town at West Point-Beemer, Douglas County West at Columbus Lakeview, Lincoln Christian at Omaha Concordia, Lincoln Lutheran at Wahoo Neumann, Wahoo at Nebraska City, Conestoga at Yutan, Johnson County at Louisville, BDS at Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock at Mead, Lincoln Parkview at Omaha Christian (at Bennington Elementary School), Omaha Brownell Talbot at Cedar Bluffs, Weeping Water at Heartland
8 p.m.: Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest (at Seacrest)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
10 a.m.: Papillion-La Vista South Titan Invitational at PLV South and La Vista City Park (Gretna, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Millard West, Omaha Burke, Omaha Skutt, Papillion-La Vista)
Noon: Van Metre Invitational at Fontenelle Park (Omaha North, Lincoln High, Omaha Benson, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Northwest, Omaha South, Ponca) 1:30 p.m.: Millard North Invitational (Grand Island, Bellevue West, Millard South, Lincoln Pius X)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.