COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.: Creighton at Providence. 6 p.m.: Mayville State at Bellevue. 7 p.m.: Nebraska at Indiana
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: Bellevue at York
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: Bellevue at Oklahoma Wesleyan
USHL
7:05 p.m.: Tri City at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Noon: Nebraska high school championships (at Kearney Country Club)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: Columbus at Omaha Northwest. 4:30 p.m.: Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Northeast (at Seacrest). 7 p.m.: Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (at Burke), Fremont at Elkhorn, Gretna vs. Millard North (at Buell), Lincoln Pius X at Omaha South, Millard West vs. Lincoln North Star (at Beechner), Norfolk at Omaha Benson, Omaha Burke vs. Papillion-La Vista (at PLV Stadium), Omaha Central at Bellevue West, Bennington at Elkhorn Mount Michael, Norris at Omaha Skutt, Omaha Roncalli at Blair, Plattsmouth vs. Omaha Gross (at Bryan), Ralston at Waverly, Arlington at Douglas County West, Columbus Scotus at Wahoo, Fort Calhoun at Platteview, Wayne at Wahoo Neumann, Yutan at Louisville, Mead at Cedar Bluffs. 7:30 p.m.: Bellevue East vs. Omaha North (at Kinnick), Ashland-Greenwood at Lincoln Lutheran (at Nebraska Wesleyan). 8 p.m.: Grand Island at Lincoln East
