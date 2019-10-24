COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.: Creighton at Providence. 6 p.m.: Mayville State at Bellevue. 7 p.m.: Nebraska at Indiana

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: Bellevue at York

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: Bellevue at Oklahoma Wesleyan

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Tri City at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Noon: Nebraska high school championships (at Kearney Country Club)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.: Columbus at Omaha Northwest. 4:30 p.m.: Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Northeast (at Seacrest). 7 p.m.: Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (at Burke), Fremont at Elkhorn, Gretna vs. Millard North (at Buell), Lincoln Pius X at Omaha South, Millard West vs. Lincoln North Star (at Beechner), Norfolk at Omaha Benson, Omaha Burke vs. Papillion-La Vista (at PLV Stadium), Omaha Central at Bellevue West, Bennington at Elkhorn Mount Michael, Norris at Omaha Skutt, Omaha Roncalli at Blair, Plattsmouth vs. Omaha Gross (at Bryan), Ralston at Waverly, Arlington at Douglas County West, Columbus Scotus at Wahoo, Fort Calhoun at Platteview, Wayne at Wahoo Neumann, Yutan at Louisville, Mead at Cedar Bluffs. 7:30 p.m.: Bellevue East vs. Omaha North (at Kinnick), Ashland-Greenwood at Lincoln Lutheran (at Nebraska Wesleyan). 8 p.m.: Grand Island at Lincoln East

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription