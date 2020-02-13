COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Creighton at Seattle (DH).

4 p.m.: UNO vs. Northwestern (at Glendale, Ariz.).

6:35 p.m.: Nebraska at Baylor

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.: Creighton vs. Missouri State (at Denton, Texas).

3 p.m.: Nebraska at Georgia Tech.

4 p.m.: UNO at New Mexico State (DH).

7 p.m.: Creighton at North Texas

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: Valley City State at Bellevue

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Valley City State at Bellevue.

6 p.m.: St. John’s at Creighton

COLLEGE WRESTLING

8 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Fargo

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Om. Northwest at Om. Central, Elkhorn South at Om. Benson, Lincoln Northeast at Om. Creighton Prep, Om. Gross at South Sioux City, Bellevue Cornerstone at Weeping Water.

7:15 p.m.: Millard North at Bellevue West, Om. North at Om. South, Millard South at Om. Westside, Papio South at Bellevue East, Om. Bryan at Om. Burke, Millard West at Papillion-LV.

7:30 p.m.: Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln High, Fremont at Lincoln Pius X, Waverly at Plattsmouth, Blair at Columbus, Bennington at Elkhorn, Elkhorn Mount Michael at Lincoln Lutheran, Om. Gross at South Sioux City, Raymond Central at Fort Calhoun, Conestoga at Syracuse, Platteview at Douglas County West, Arlington at Wayne, Mead at Om. Christian.

7:45 p.m.: Lincoln North Star at Kearney, Centennial at Louisville.

8 p.m.: Wahoo Neumann at Fremont Bergan

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:15 p.m.: Om. Northwest at Om. Central.

5:30 p.m.: Millard North at Bellevue West, Om. North at Om. South, Millard South at Om. Westside, Elkhorn South at Om. Benson, Papio South at Bellevue East, Om. Bryan at Om. Burke, Millard West at Papillion-LV, Om. Gross at South Sioux City.

5:45 p.m.: Fremont at Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln East, Blair at Columbus, Nebraska City Lourdes at Boys Town.

6 p.m.: Lincoln North Star at Kearney, Waverly at Plattsmouth, Bennington at Elkhorn, Raymond Central at Fort Calhoun, Conestoga at Syracuse, Platteview at Douglas County West, Arlington at Wayne.

6:30 p.m.: Wahoo Neumann at Fremont Bergan. 

7:15 p.m.: Om. Roncalli at Ralston

