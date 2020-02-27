WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Villanova at Creighton (at Sokol Arena)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:05 p.m.: UNO at Miami
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.: UNO at Northern Illinois (at Marion, Illinois).
7:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Arizona State.
8 p.m.: Creighton at UNLV
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12:15 p.m.: Creighton vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (at Carbondale, Ill.).
1:30 p.m.: UNO at UC Riverside.
4 p.m.: UNO vs. Michigan State (at Riverside, Calif.)
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
All day: Nebraska at Big Ten indoor championships (at Geneva, Ohio)
USHL
7:05 p.m.: Green Bay at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
9 a.m.: Girls preliminaries (at Devaney Center).
2 p.m.: Boys preliminaries (at Devaney Center)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.