WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Villanova at Creighton (at Sokol Arena)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:05 p.m.: UNO at Miami

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.: UNO at Northern Illinois (at Marion, Illinois).

7:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Arizona State.

8 p.m.: Creighton at UNLV

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12:15 p.m.: Creighton vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (at Carbondale, Ill.).

1:30 p.m.: UNO at UC Riverside.

4 p.m.: UNO vs. Michigan State (at Riverside, Calif.)

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

All day: Nebraska at Big Ten indoor championships (at Geneva, Ohio)

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Green Bay at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

9 a.m.: Girls preliminaries (at Devaney Center). 

2 p.m.: Boys preliminaries (at Devaney Center)

