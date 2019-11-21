MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Saint Francis (at La Crosse, Wisconsin)

7 p.m.: Southern at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)

8 p.m.: Cal Poly at Creighton (at CHI Health Center)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: Marquette at Creighton (at Sokol Arena)

8 p.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7:07 p.m.: Miami at UNO (at Baxter Arena)

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.: Wyoming at Nebraska

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Muskegon at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)

