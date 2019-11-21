MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Saint Francis (at La Crosse, Wisconsin)
7 p.m.: Southern at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
8 p.m.: Cal Poly at Creighton (at CHI Health Center)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: Marquette at Creighton (at Sokol Arena)
8 p.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:07 p.m.: Miami at UNO (at Baxter Arena)
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.: Wyoming at Nebraska
USHL
7:05 p.m.: Muskegon at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)
