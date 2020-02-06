MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: Bellevue at Mayville State

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Bellevue at Mayville State

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.: Nebraska at Purdue

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7:07 p.m.: UNO at Minnesota Duluth

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Noon:  Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational at Devaney Center

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.: Creighton vs. Toledo (at San Antonio), UNO vs. IUPUI (at Rosemont, Illinois)

12:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. UTEP (at Las Cruces, New Mexico)

2 p.m.: Creighton vs. North Dakota (at San Antonio)

3 p.m.: UNO at Loyola-Chicago (at Rosemont, Illinois)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING

All day: UNO at South Dakota State Invitational

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Lincoln

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Elkhorn South at Omaha Burke

7:15 p.m.: Bellevue West at Papillion-La Vista, Millard North at Millard West, Omaha Central at Omaha South, Omaha Bryan at Papillion-La Vista South, Gretna at Omaha Northwest, Bellevue East at Omaha Benson, Omaha Creighton Prep at Omaha North, Omaha Roncalli at Ralston

7:30 p.m.: Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln North Star, Norfolk at Lincoln Southeast, Blair at Seward, Plattsmouth at Bennington, Columbus at Omaha Gross, Columbus Scotus at Wahoo Neumann, Douglas County West at Ashland-Greenwood, Platteview at Syracuse, Wahoo at Arlington

7:45 p.m.: Lincoln High at Fremont,  Boys Town at Fremont Bergan

8 p.m.: Omaha Brownell Talbot at Lincoln Parkview

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Bellevue West at Papillion-La Vista, Millard North at Millard West, Omaha Central at Omaha South, Omaha Bryan at Papillion-La Vista South, Bellevue East at Omaha Benson, Omaha Marian at Omaha North, Gretna at Omaha Northwest

5:45 p.m.: Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln North Star, Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X, Norfolk at Lincoln Southeast

6 p.m.: Grand Island at Kearney, Lincoln High at Fremont, Blair at Seward, Plattsmouth at Bennington, Douglas County West at Ashland-Greenwood, Platteview at Syracuse, Wahoo at Arlington

7 p.m.: Boys Town at Bellevue Cornerstone

7:15 p.m.: Elkhorn South at Omaha Burke

