Friday's Area Events

COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:07 p.m.: Alabama Huntsville at UNO (at Baxter Arena)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m.: Creighton at DePaul
7 p.m.: UNO at Western Illinois
8 p.m.: Michigan State at Nebraska (at Devaney Center)
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m.: Creighton at Xavier
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
7:05 p.m.: Maryland at Nebraska (at Hibner Stadium)
USHL
7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Fargo
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.: North Platte vs. Lincoln North Star (at Seacrest)
6 p.m.: Omaha Benson at Lincoln High
7 p.m.: Omaha Skutt at Waverly, Omaha Westside vs. Elkhorn South (at Elkhorn Stadium), Bellevue East at Papillion-La Vista South, Bellevue West at Omaha South, Columbus at Millard South, Lincoln East at Omaha Bryan, Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest at Kearney, Millard West at Grand Island, Omaha Burke at Fremont, Omaha Central at Norfolk, Omaha Northwest vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (at Burke Stadium), Blair at Elkhorn Mount Michael, Omaha Gross at Norris, Plattsmouth at Ralston, Schuyler at Bennington, South Sioux City at Omaha Roncalli, Arlington at Boys Town, Douglas County West at Fort Calhoun, Lincoln Christian at Ashland-Greenwood, Platteview at Omaha Concordia, Wahoo Neumann at Wahoo, BRLD at Louisville, Yutan at Tekamah-Herman, Malcolm at Conestoga, Mead at Pender, Omaha Christian at Emerson-Hubbard, Weeping Water at Omaha Brownell Talbot
8 p.m.: Omaha North vs. Lincoln Northeast (at Seacrest)
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.: Omaha South Invitational
