COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.: Iowa at Nebraska (at Memorial Stadium)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5:30 p.m.: St. John's vs. Creighton (Big East tournament)

7 p.m.: Maryland at Nebraska (at Devaney Center)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

TBD: Creighton vs. Iowa or Texas Tech (at Las Vegas)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Doane (at Hastings). 6 p.m.: UNO vs. VCU (at Hattiesburg, Mississippi). 7:45 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Southern California (at Las Vegas). 8 p.m.: Creighton vs. Temple (at Cancun, Mexico)

