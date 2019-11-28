COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.: Iowa at Nebraska (at Memorial Stadium)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5:30 p.m.: St. John's vs. Creighton (Big East tournament)
7 p.m.: Maryland at Nebraska (at Devaney Center)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
TBD: Creighton vs. Iowa or Texas Tech (at Las Vegas)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Doane (at Hastings). 6 p.m.: UNO vs. VCU (at Hattiesburg, Mississippi). 7:45 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Southern California (at Las Vegas). 8 p.m.: Creighton vs. Temple (at Cancun, Mexico)
