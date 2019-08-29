Friday's Area Events

PCL
7:05 p.m.: Round Rock at Omaha (at Werner Park)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m.: College of St. Mary vs. College of the Ozarks (at Bellevue). 12:30 p.m.: Abilene Christian at UNO (at Baxter Arena). 4:30 p.m.: UCLA vs. Baylor (at Devaney Center). 5 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Southwestern Assemblies (at Bellevue), Westmont at Bellevue. 7 p.m.: Creighton at Nebraska (at Devaney Center), Idaho State at UNO (at Baxter Arena).
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
6:30 p.m.: Creighton at North Carolina, Nebraska Christian at Bethany Lutheran. 7 p.m.: UNO at California.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m.: UNO at Northern Iowa. 7:05 p.m.: Clemson at Nebraska (at Hibner Stadium)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: Mead at Lincoln Parkview. 7 p.m.: Bellevue East at Omaha Westside, Bellevue West at Lincoln High, Elkhorn South at Elkhorn, Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Southwest (at Seacrest), Lincoln Northeast at Fremont, Millard North at Millard West (at Buell), Omaha Benson at Omaha Central, Omaha North vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (at Burke), Omaha South at Omaha Northwest, South Sioux City at Omaha Bryan, Bennington at Omaha Skutt, Blair at Plattsmouth, Elkhorn MM at Ralston, Omaha Gross at Omaha Roncalli, Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood, Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Lutheran, Platteview at Lincoln Christian, Raymond Central at Douglas County West, Wahoo Neumann at Boys Town, Wayne at Wahoo, West Point-Beemer at Arlington, Louisville at Conestoga, Yutan at Freeman, Elmwood-Murdock at Johnson-Brock, Omaha Christian at Omaha Brownell Talbot, Omaha Nation at Weeping Water..
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.: Bellevue West Invitational.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m.: Omaha Marian Invitational at Dill (with Bellevue West, Omaha Burke, Millard North, Millard South, Millard West, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South). 5 p.m.: Omaha South Invitational at HP Smith.
