COLLEGE HOCKEY

7:07 p.m.: North Dakota at UNO (at Baxter Arena)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: Bellevue vs. Michigan-Dearborn (at Lake Wales, Florida)

Noon: Portland at UNO (DH at Seymour Smith Park)

1:35 p.m.: Columbia at Nebraska

3 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Mount Vernon Nazarene (at Lake Wales, Florida)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.: Nebraska vs. Oregon State (at Tempe, Arizona), Creighton vs. Long Island (at Longwood, Florida)

11 a.m.: UNO vs. Northern Iowa (at Greeley, Colorado)

12:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Wright State (at Tempe, Arizona), Creighton vs. Bethune-Cookman (at Longwood, Florida)

12:45 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Missouri Baptist (at Kissimmee, Florida)

2 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Bethel (at Wichita, Kansas)

3 p.m.: UNO at Northern Colorado, Bellevue vs. Florida National (at Kissimmee, Florida)

4 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Panhandle State (at Wichita, Kansas)

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Des Moines

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started