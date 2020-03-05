COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:07 p.m.: North Dakota at UNO (at Baxter Arena)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.: Bellevue vs. Michigan-Dearborn (at Lake Wales, Florida)
Noon: Portland at UNO (DH at Seymour Smith Park)
1:35 p.m.: Columbia at Nebraska
3 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Mount Vernon Nazarene (at Lake Wales, Florida)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.: Nebraska vs. Oregon State (at Tempe, Arizona), Creighton vs. Long Island (at Longwood, Florida)
11 a.m.: UNO vs. Northern Iowa (at Greeley, Colorado)
12:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Wright State (at Tempe, Arizona), Creighton vs. Bethune-Cookman (at Longwood, Florida)
12:45 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Missouri Baptist (at Kissimmee, Florida)
2 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Bethel (at Wichita, Kansas)
3 p.m.: UNO at Northern Colorado, Bellevue vs. Florida National (at Kissimmee, Florida)
4 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Panhandle State (at Wichita, Kansas)
USHL
7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Des Moines
