COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: Creighton at Villanova, UNO at Purdue Fort Wayne

7 p.m.: Bellevue at Dakota State

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: UNO at Kansas State

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7:07 p.m.: Wisconsin at UNO (at Baxter Arena)

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

9 p.m.: UNO at San Diego State

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING

5 p.m.: UNO at South Dakota State

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Lincoln

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.: Grand Island at Millard South

7 p.m.: Omaha Burke at Bellevue West, Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln Southeast (at Seacrest Field), Bennington at Omaha Skutt, Omaha Roncalli at Grand Island Northwest, Ashland-Greenwood at Wayne, Columbus Scotus at Wahoo

8 p.m.: Elkhorn South vs. Millard West (at Buell Stadium)

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m.: Nebraska semifinals (all classes at Pinnacle Bank Arena)

