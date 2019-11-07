COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: Creighton at Villanova, UNO at Purdue Fort Wayne
7 p.m.: Bellevue at Dakota State
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: UNO at Kansas State
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:07 p.m.: Wisconsin at UNO (at Baxter Arena)
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
9 p.m.: UNO at San Diego State
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
5 p.m.: UNO at South Dakota State
USHL
7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Lincoln
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: Grand Island at Millard South
7 p.m.: Omaha Burke at Bellevue West, Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln Southeast (at Seacrest Field), Bennington at Omaha Skutt, Omaha Roncalli at Grand Island Northwest, Ashland-Greenwood at Wayne, Columbus Scotus at Wahoo
8 p.m.: Elkhorn South vs. Millard West (at Buell Stadium)
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m.: Nebraska semifinals (all classes at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
