You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Friday's Area Events

  • Updated
  • 0

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.: Wichita State vs. Wyoming (at Sokol Arena)

6:30 p.m.: UNO vs. Idaho (at Phoenix)

7 p.m.: Bellevue at Mayville State

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

7:30 p.m.: Creighton at Marquette

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

6 p.m.: Nebraska at Purdue, Creighton at Florida Gulf Coast

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Ashland-Greenwood at Boys Town

7 p.m.: Millard West at Millard South, Elkhorn South at Bellevue West, Bellevue East at Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln North Star at Omaha South, Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln High, Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest at Elkhorn, Omaha Benson at Omaha Northwest, Omaha Central at Omaha Bryan, Omaha North at Omaha Burke, Omaha Westside at Gretna, Papillion-LV South at Kearney, Bennington at Seward, Blair at Norris, Omaha Gross at Schuyler, Omaha Skutt at York, Plattsmouth at Elkhorn MM, Ralston at Omaha Roncalli, Arlington at Boone Central, Fort Calhoun at Logan View/SS, Lincoln Christian at Wahoo Neumann, Omaha Concordia at Auburn, Platteview at Wahoo, West Point-Beemer at Douglas County West, Louisville at Wilber-Clatonia, Tekamah-Herman at Conestoga, Yutan at Johnson County

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.: Lincoln Public Schools Invitational (at Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest)

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Noon: Monarch Invitational — Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southeast, Gretna vs. Millard North, Millard West vs. Bellevue East, Lincoln Southwest vs. Papio South

1 p.m.: Westside Invitational at Hillside — Lincoln North Star vs. Omaha Central, Omaha Marian vs. Bellevue West, Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Northeast

2 p.m.: Monarch Invitational — Omaha Burke vs. Lincoln Southeast, Waverly vs. Millard North, Kearney vs. Bellevue East, Millard South vs. Papio South

2:45 p.m.: Westside Invitational at Hillside — Omaha Central vs. Grand Island, Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside, Lincoln Northeast vs. Elkhorn South

4 p.m.: Monarch Invitational — Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha Burke, Gretna vs. Waverly, Millard West vs. Kearney, Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard South 4:30 p.m.: Westside Invitational at Hillside — Lincoln North Star vs. Grand Island, Omaha Marian vs. Omaha Westside, Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Throughout the year, The Omaha World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

World Herald Contests