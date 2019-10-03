You are the owner of this article.
Friday's Area Events

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: Creighton at St. John’s 7 p.m.: UNO at South Dakota, Viterbo at Bellevue

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

5 p.m.: Creighton at Seton Hall

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Tri City

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.: Omaha Benson vs. Lincoln Southwest (at Seacrest Field). 7 p.m.: Fremont vs. Papillion-La Vista (at PLV Stadium), Kearney vs. Millard West (at Buell Stadium), Lincoln High at North Platte, Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Central, Lincoln Southeast at Bellevue East, Millard South vs. Elkhorn South (at Elkhorn Stadium), Norfolk at Bellevue West, Omaha Bryan at Grand Island, Omaha Creighton Prep at Columbus, Omaha Northwest at Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha North, Bennington at South Sioux City, Elkhorn Mount Michael at Omaha Roncalli, Norris at Plattsmouth, Omaha Skutt at Ralston, Schuyler at Blair, Waverly vs. Omaha Gross (at Bryan Stadium), Ashland-Greenwood at Falls City, Boys Town at Platteview, Columbus Scotus at Wahoo Neumann, Fort Calhoun at Arlington, Wahoo at Raymond Central, Conestoga at Syracuse, Louisville at Oakland-Craig, Yutan at Fremont Bergan, Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water, Emerson-Hubbard at Mead, Omaha Brownell Talbot at Nebraska City Lourdes, Omaha Christian at Clarkson/Leigh, Omaha Concordia at Douglas County West. 7:30 p.m.: Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran (at Nebraska Wesleyan). 8 p.m.: Omaha South vs. Lincoln Northeast (at Seacrest)

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

TBA: Omaha Skutt at Mother McAuley tournament (Chicago), Omaha Northwest at Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix) 4 p.m.: Lincoln Northeast Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

2 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista South vs. Bellevue East at Lied 4:30 p.m.: Elkhorn South at Omaha Northwest 5 p.m.: Gretna-Bellevue West at Lied

