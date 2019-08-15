Friday's Area Events

PCL
7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Nashville
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Georgetown (at West Palm Beach, Florida)
9 a.m.: Bellevue vs. Pensacola Christian (at West Palm Beach, Florida)
Noon: College of St. Mary at Keiser
1 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Georgetown (at West Palm Beach, Florida)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m.: UNO at Kansas (exhibition)
