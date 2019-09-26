Friday's Area Events

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.: Villanova at Creighton (at Sokol Arena), North Dakota at UNO (at Baxter Arena), Dickinson State at Bellevue. 7:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Illinois
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
8 p.m.: CSUN at UNO (at Caniglia Field)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
5:30 p.m.: Grand Canyon at UNO (at Caniglia Field)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.: North Platte vs. Lincoln Southwest (at Seacrest Field).
6 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista at Gretna. 7 p.m.: Bellevue West at Lincoln Pius X, Elkhorn South at Columbus, Lincoln East at Bellevue East, Lincoln High at Omaha Central, Lincoln Northeast at Papillion-La Vista South, Millard North at Fremont, Millard South at Omaha Northwest, Omaha Burke at Elkhorn, Omaha Creighton Prep at Omaha Westside, Elkhorn Mount Michael at Schuyler, Plattsmouth at Omaha Skutt, Ralston vs. Omaha Gross (at Bryan Stadium), South Sioux City at Blair, Arlington at Omaha Concordia, Auburn at Ashland-Greenwood, Boys Town at Fort Calhoun, Douglas County West at Platteview, Wahoo at West Point-Beemer, Wahoo Neumann at Columbus Lakeview, BRLD at Yutan, Fremont Bergan at Louisville, Johnson County at Conestoga, Mead at Omaha Christian (at Bennington Elementary School), Nebraska City Lourdes at Elmwood-Murdock, Omaha Brownell Talbot at Palmyra. 8 p.m.: Grand Island vs. Lincoln North Star (at Seacrest)
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.: Weston Invitational (at Papillion-La Vista)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m.: Omaha Benson Invitational at Gallagher (with Omaha Northwest, Lincoln High, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli)
