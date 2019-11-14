MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Hope International (at Forest City, Iowa)

8 p.m.: South Dakota State at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: Bellevue at College of the Ozarks

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.: UNO at Denver

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:05 p.m.: UNO at Western Michigan

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Waterloo

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Millard South

6 p.m.: Scottsbluff at Omaha Roncalli

7 p.m.: Waverly at Omaha Skutt, Wayne at Wahoo 8 p.m.: Bellevue West vs. Millard West (at Buell Stadium)

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription