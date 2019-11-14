MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Hope International (at Forest City, Iowa)
8 p.m.: South Dakota State at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: Bellevue at College of the Ozarks
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.: UNO at Denver
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:05 p.m.: UNO at Western Michigan
USHL
7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Waterloo
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Millard South
6 p.m.: Scottsbluff at Omaha Roncalli
7 p.m.: Waverly at Omaha Skutt, Wayne at Wahoo 8 p.m.: Bellevue West vs. Millard West (at Buell Stadium)
